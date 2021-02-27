LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. SEMO (Game 3)
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Pregame Notes
First pitch as been moved up four hours to 11 a.m. CT because rain is expected to move into the area this evening.
Matt Goodheart will make his season debut today, starting at DH and batting third. That moves Cullen Smith down to the 6-hole. After getting a day off yesterday, Casey Opitz is back behind the plate. There is also a change in left field, with Braydon Webb not in the lineup and Zack Gregory starting in his place.
First pitch: 11 a.m. CT
TV: SECN+ (steam online on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs return to Baum-Walker for home opener vs. SEMO (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and SEMO
~Scouting report on the Redhawks
~Familiar face
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs rally again to win home opener, stay undefeated
Game 2 Recap + Box: Hogs beat SEMO behind 4 HRs, Noland
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
Rivals Composite Baseball Poll - Feb. 24
Goodheart cleared: How it impacts Arkansas' lineup
Bolden moves into starting rotation vs. SEMO
WATCH: Van Horn previews SEMO series
|Arkansas
|SEMO
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Peyton Leeper - 3B
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Tyler Wilber - SS
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
3. Austin Blazevic - 1B
|
4. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
4. Andrew Keck - C
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Lincoln Andrews - DH
|
6. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
6. Danny Wright - CF
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Jevon Mason - RF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Ty Stauss - LF
|
9. Zack Gregory - LF
|
9. Connor Basler - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Peyton Pallette
|
Pitching: RHP Ryan Vogt