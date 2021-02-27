Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

First pitch as been moved up four hours to 11 a.m. CT because rain is expected to move into the area this evening.

Matt Goodheart will make his season debut today, starting at DH and batting third. That moves Cullen Smith down to the 6-hole. After getting a day off yesterday, Casey Opitz is back behind the plate. There is also a change in left field, with Braydon Webb not in the lineup and Zack Gregory starting in his place.