LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Stony Brook (doubleheader)
First pitch: Game 1 - 1:02 p.m. CT; Game 2 - 30 minutes following the conclusion
Live stream: SECN+ (Game 1 - Click here; Game 2 - Click here SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Hogs, Seawolves set for 3-game series (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for both teams
~Scouting report on Stony Brook
~Weather Report
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
|Stony Brook
|Arkansas
|
1. Nick Grande - SS
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Evan Giordano - 3B
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Chris Hamilton - 1B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Michael Wilson - CF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. John Tuccillo - DH
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Brandon Alamo - RF
|
6. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Sean Buckhout - C
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
8. Dylan Resk - LF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Brandon Janofsky - 2B
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Greg Marino
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
