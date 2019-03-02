First pitch: 2:02 p.m.

Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)

Listen: Click here (FREE)

Top 1st - Stony Brook 2, Arkansas 0

An error by Christian Franklin in left field comes back to haunt the Razorbacks, as Nick Grande eventually scores on a sacrifice fly by Chris Hamilton. The next batter, Michael Wilson, reached on a double when Franklin couldn't make a diving catch near the line and then Sean Buckhout drove him in with a single.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 4, Stony Brook 2

It's probably safe to say Heston Kjerstad is out of his slump. His fourth hit in his last four at bats is a double that scores Casey Martin, who reached on a leadoff walk. Ezell knocked him in with a single to tie it up.

After a double by Dominic Fletcher, Casey Opitz drove in a run to give the Razorbacks a lead. The fourth run came in on an RBI ground out by Jack Kenley.

Top 2nd - Arkansas 4, Stony Brook 2

The Seawolves loaded the bases, but Connor Noland got out of the jam with a fielder's choice ground out by Hamilton.

Top 4th - Arkansas 4, Stony Brook 2

Noland just didn't have it today. He put the leadoff runner on each inning and was replaced when he hit the second batter of the fourth inning with a pitch. That led the Razorbacks to bring in another freshman, left-hander Patrick Wicklander, out of the bullpen.