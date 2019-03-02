LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Stony Brook (Game 3)
First pitch: 2:02 p.m.
~Starting pitchers for both teams
~Scouting report on Stony Brook
~Weather Report
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
Top 1st - Stony Brook 2, Arkansas 0
An error by Christian Franklin in left field comes back to haunt the Razorbacks, as Nick Grande eventually scores on a sacrifice fly by Chris Hamilton. The next batter, Michael Wilson, reached on a double when Franklin couldn't make a diving catch near the line and then Sean Buckhout drove him in with a single.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 4, Stony Brook 2
It's probably safe to say Heston Kjerstad is out of his slump. His fourth hit in his last four at bats is a double that scores Casey Martin, who reached on a leadoff walk. Ezell knocked him in with a single to tie it up.
After a double by Dominic Fletcher, Casey Opitz drove in a run to give the Razorbacks a lead. The fourth run came in on an RBI ground out by Jack Kenley.
Top 2nd - Arkansas 4, Stony Brook 2
The Seawolves loaded the bases, but Connor Noland got out of the jam with a fielder's choice ground out by Hamilton.
Top 4th - Arkansas 4, Stony Brook 2
Noland just didn't have it today. He put the leadoff runner on each inning and was replaced when he hit the second batter of the fourth inning with a pitch. That led the Razorbacks to bring in another freshman, left-hander Patrick Wicklander, out of the bullpen.
|Stony Brook
|Arkansas
|
1. Nick Grande - SS
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Evan Giordano - 3B
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Chris Hamilton - 1B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Michael Wilson - CF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Sean Buckhout - C
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Brandon Alamo - RF
|
6. Trey Harris - DH
|
7. John Tuccillo - DH
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
8. Dylan Resk - LF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Brandon Janofsky - 2B
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Nick DeGennaro
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
