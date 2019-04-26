LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Tennessee (Game 1)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Vitello returns in Hogs-Vols top-20 showdown (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Tennessee
~Former assistants return
~Scouting report on the Vols
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Top 1st - Tennessee 1, Arkansas 0
Andre Lipcius gives the Vols a lead with a two-out home run into the Hog Pen.
Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, Tennessee 1
That lead didn't last long, as the first two Razorbacks reached and then Matt Goodheart tied it up with an RBI single.
Top 3rd - Tennessee 4, Arkansas 1
A two-run single by Evan Russell was made worse by a double-error by Christian Franklin, allowing a third run to score on the play.
|Tennessee
|Arkansas
|
1. Jay Charleston - CF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Justin Ammons - RF
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Andre Lipcius - 3B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Alerick Soularie - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Evan Russell - DH
|
5. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
6. Pete Derkay - 1B
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Ricky Martinez - SS
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Jake Rucker - 2B
|
8. Casey Opitz - C
|
9. Landon Gray - C
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: LHP Garrett Crochet
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
