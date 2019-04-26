First pitch: 6:32 p.m.

Top 1st - Tennessee 1, Arkansas 0

Andre Lipcius gives the Vols a lead with a two-out home run into the Hog Pen.

Bottom 1st - Arkansas 1, Tennessee 1

That lead didn't last long, as the first two Razorbacks reached and then Matt Goodheart tied it up with an RBI single.

Top 3rd - Tennessee 4, Arkansas 1

A two-run single by Evan Russell was made worse by a double-error by Christian Franklin, allowing a third run to score on the play.