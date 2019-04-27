First pitch: 6:32 p.m.

Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 4, Tennessee 0

Jordan McFarland leads off the inning with a homer and then Casey Martin hit a three-run homer a few batters later.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 8, Tennessee 0

The Razorbacks score two more on a double by Trevor Ezell and then Heston Kjerstad drive in another on yet another double - their seventh extra-base hit of the night. An RBI single by Dominic Fletcher made it another four-run inning.

Top 6th - Arkansas 8, Tennessee 2

The shutout is gone thanks to a two-out RBI double by Alerick Soularie and RBI single by Evan Russell.