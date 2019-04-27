LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Tennessee (Game 2)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Vitello returns in Hogs-Vols top-20 showdown
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Tennessee
~Former assistants return
~Scouting report on the Vols
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 4, Tennessee 0
Jordan McFarland leads off the inning with a homer and then Casey Martin hit a three-run homer a few batters later.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 8, Tennessee 0
The Razorbacks score two more on a double by Trevor Ezell and then Heston Kjerstad drive in another on yet another double - their seventh extra-base hit of the night. An RBI single by Dominic Fletcher made it another four-run inning.
Top 6th - Arkansas 8, Tennessee 2
The shutout is gone thanks to a two-out RBI double by Alerick Soularie and RBI single by Evan Russell.
|Tennessee
|Arkansas
|
1. Pete Derkay - 1B
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Andre Lipcius - 3B
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Alerick Soularie - LF
|
3. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
4. Evan Russell - SS
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Ricky Martinez - SS
|
5. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Jake Rucker - 2B
|
6. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Connor Pavolony - C
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Justin Ammons - RF
|
8. Jordan McFarland - DH
|
9. Jay Charleston
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Garrett Stallings
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
