Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 1, Western Illinois 0

After escaping a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the first, Justin Foy appeared to get out of a runner on second jam with a ground ball, but shortstop Deion Thompson sailed the throw over the first baseman's head and a run scored.

Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 2, Western Illinois 0

Another error leads to another run for the Razorbacks, with Jacob Nesbit capitalizing by hitting an RBI single.

Bottom 4th - Arkansas 3, Western Illinois 0

It's another one-run inning for Arkansas despite loading the bases with no outs. Dominic Fletcher drove it in with a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 5th - Arkansas 7, Western Illinois 0

Arkansas has broken it open with runs on a Curtis Washington Jr. squeeze bunt, Casey Martin infield single, a Trevor Ezell double that the outfielder took a bad route on and a wild pitch.

Top 6th - Arkansas 7, Western Illinois 1

The Fighting Leathernecks broke up the shutout with an RBI single by Bailey Montgomery.

Bottom 7th - Arkansas 9, Western Illinois 1

Fletcher hit a double over the center fielder's head to drive in two runs.

FINAL - Arkansas 11, Western Illinois 1

A couple of pinch-hit RBI singles by Trey Harris and Matt Goodheart end this one in the eighth because of a run run.