LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Western Illinois (Game 2)
First pitch: 3:15 p.m.
Bottom 2nd - Arkansas 1, Western Illinois 0
After escaping a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the first, Justin Foy appeared to get out of a runner on second jam with a ground ball, but shortstop Deion Thompson sailed the throw over the first baseman's head and a run scored.
Bottom 3rd - Arkansas 2, Western Illinois 0
Another error leads to another run for the Razorbacks, with Jacob Nesbit capitalizing by hitting an RBI single.
Bottom 4th - Arkansas 3, Western Illinois 0
It's another one-run inning for Arkansas despite loading the bases with no outs. Dominic Fletcher drove it in with a sacrifice fly.
Bottom 5th - Arkansas 7, Western Illinois 0
Arkansas has broken it open with runs on a Curtis Washington Jr. squeeze bunt, Casey Martin infield single, a Trevor Ezell double that the outfielder took a bad route on and a wild pitch.
Top 6th - Arkansas 7, Western Illinois 1
The Fighting Leathernecks broke up the shutout with an RBI single by Bailey Montgomery.
Bottom 7th - Arkansas 9, Western Illinois 1
Fletcher hit a double over the center fielder's head to drive in two runs.
FINAL - Arkansas 11, Western Illinois 1
A couple of pinch-hit RBI singles by Trey Harris and Matt Goodheart end this one in the eighth because of a run run.
|Western Illinois
|Arkansas
|
1. Dillon Sears - 2B
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Deion Thompson - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Bailey Montgomery - 1B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Alex Dorethy - DH
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. CJ Schaeffer Jr. - C
|
5. Jordan McFarland - DH
|
6. Trenton Bauer - RF
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Nolan Ard - LF
|
7. Zack Plunkett - C
|
8. Drue Galassi - CF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Kevin Raisbeck - 3B
|
9. Curtis Washington Jr. - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Justin Foy
|
Pitching: RHP Marshall Denton
