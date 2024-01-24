The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-8, 1-4 SEC) have lost four of their last five games and are in desperation mode as they get ready to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC) on Wednesday inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

Led by first-year head coach Chris Beard, the Rebels are coming off back-to-back losses to LSU and Auburn. Ole Miss does own wins over programs like Florida, California, Memphis and NC State this season.

Following the Hogs' most recent loss to South Carolina, head coach Eric Musselman was truthful about his mentality around this Arkansas team.

"Yeah, just, you know, used to having really competitive groups that are super connected," Musselman said. "So we’ve got to try to help this group as much as we can moving forward."

Leading the Rebels is senior guard Matthew Murrell. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Tennessee native is averaging 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.5% from three.

KenPom ranks Ole Miss 78th overall nationally and the Rebels are also 49th in offensive efficiency through 18 games.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Ole Miss? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more.