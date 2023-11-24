Live Scoreboard: No. 20 Arkansas vs No. 14 North Carolina
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) are almost ready to face off against head coach Hubert Davis and the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) in each teams' final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament at Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Friday.
Both programs dropped their seminfinal matchups on Thursday, as North Carolina lost to a talented Villanova squad 83-81 while the Razorbacks lost to Memphis 84-79.
North Carolina enters the contest with strong metrics as the nation's No. 17 team, according to KenPom. Arkansas currently sits at No. 38 after the loss to the Tigers.
"Just focus on North Carolina," Arkansas guard Davonte Davis said after the loss to Memphis. "We know who we play now. Start scouting them tonight and we’ve got a fast turnaround tomorrow. Just scout them and do the best we can to contain what they have on their end. We’ll come tomorrow and try to play and win."
Arkansas and North Carolina are very familiar with each other, especially in tournament settings. The last time both teams played each other was in the 2017-18 Phil Knight Invitational, where the Hogs lost 87-68. The Hogs are 3-7 all-time against the Tar Heels.
Unable to watch Arkansas-North Carolina? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #6 Layden Blocker
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #15 Makhi Mitchell
North Carolina:
G - #2 Elliot Cadeau
G - #4 RJ Davis
F - #5 Armando Bacot
F - #24 Jae'Lyn Withers
F - #55 Harrison Ingram
First half:
Arkansas scores first off a Makhi Mitchell layup. Arkansas gives up five straight before Tramon Mark hits a deep two. Turnover leads to another North Carolina basket. Shot clock violation against Arkansas after a blocked shot by Harrison Ingram.
The Razorbacks have two turnovers early with North Carolina scoring five points off of them.
TIMEOUT: UNC 10, Arkansas 4, 15:49 in 1H
Chandler Lawson misses at the rim, defensive rebound to North Carolina. Tarheels take it down the court and score at the rim.
Turnover by Trevon Brazile leads to another transition basketb by the Tarheels.
TIMEOUT: UNC 14, Arkansas 4, 14:40 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Khalif Battle ends a 9-0 North Carolina run. North Carolina hits two free throws on the other end to take a 15-6 lead. Battle goes down the other end and finishes at the rim. North Carolina scores at the rim on the other end after a turnover from each team.
Tramon Mark hits an open catch-and-shoot three to cut the Tarheel lead to six, 17-11. Tarheels come back down the court and score off an offensive rebound.
TIMEOUT: UNC 19, Arkansas 11, 11:11 1H
North Carolina draws a foul and scores with the foul. Jalen Washington converts at the free throw line for a three-point play. Layden Blocker missed a layup at the rim. North Carolina hits another free throw to go up 23-11. Khalif Battle rebound.
Tramon Mark hits a contested midrange jumper. Freshman Baye Fall entered the game and immediately blocks a shot at the rim. A solid defensive possession with a blockout from Fall and rebound from Mark ends with a transition basket from Mark. Offensive foul on North Carolina.
Battle missed a shot, but Blocker keeps the possession alive. Battle hoists again and misses, but North Carolina is called for a loose-ball foul on the rebound. Refs stopped play to look at a potential hook and hold on North Carolina.
Corner shot from Jeremiah Davenport ruled a two and Arkansas cuts it within six, down 23-17. At the other end, North Carolina guard RJ Davis hit both free throws on a one-and-one opportunity. Davenport hits a pullup jumper from the elbow.
Missed shot from Davenport and a foul by Joseph Pinion.
TIMEOUT: UNC 25, Arkansas 19, 7:16 1H
RJ Davis hits both free throws coming out of the timeout. Davenport called for a moving screen on the offensive end. Contested shot from Makhi Mitchell leads to a miss and Battle rebound. Mark hits a three in transition, but North Carolina comes right back to score in the paint to get the lead back to seven, up 29-22.
Mitchell misses a post hook but Davenport flies in for the offensive rebound, drawing a foul on North Carolina. Back to back fouls on North Carolina put Tramon Mark at the line. Mark converted one of two.
North Carolina turned it over out of bounds on its next offensive possession. El Ellis missed a three and North Carolina secured the rebound. Shooting foul on Makhi Mitchell at the rim, Washington hits both free throws to go up 31-23.
Davenport misses a corner jumper, but Arkansas got a stop defensively. Mark scored at the rim in transition. On the other end of the floor Mark picks up a foul, sending North Carolina to the free throw line.
Cadeau went 0-2 from the free throw line, and the next possession for Arkansas Mark hit a pullup jumper at the free throw line to cut the deficit to four.