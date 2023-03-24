The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-2) are set to face the No. 1 LSU Tigers (19-2) for Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge on Friday.

“It is a very tough environment (in Baton Rouge) and then you throw in that there are the number one team in the country," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "And they are doing pretty much all three phases of the game, the main phases - pitching, hitting and fielding for the most part, about as good as anybody in the country."

Arkansas will start left-hander Hunter Hollan, who enters the game with a 4-0 record and a 2.36 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 9 runs on 22 hits and struck out 24 in 26.2 innings pitched. Hollan pitched 6.0 innings against Auburn last week, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and fanned 3 batters.

LSU will throw their ace on Friday, right-hander Paul Skenes, whose numbers look like they have come straight out of a video game with a record of 5-0, an ERA of 0.59, and batters are hitting just .115 against him. The Air Force transfer has also struck out 59 batters in just 30.1 innings and he's also allowed just two runs on 12 hits, two of those hits for extra bases.

"You usually don’t get too many chances to get him,” Van Horn said. “He has got an incredible fastball, a good breaking ball, he throws strikes. He’s big and can go nine innings and throw 110 pitches or whatever what he needs to do."

HawgBeat will provided inning-by-inning updates for Friday's game, which is set for a 12 p.m. CT first pitch on the SEC Network Plus. Beginning in approximately the 2nd or 3rd inning, the game will also be televised on the SEC Network after prior programming is completed...