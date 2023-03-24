Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 1, LSU 0
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-2) are set to face the No. 1 LSU Tigers (19-2) for Game 1 of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge on Friday.
“It is a very tough environment (in Baton Rouge) and then you throw in that there are the number one team in the country," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. "And they are doing pretty much all three phases of the game, the main phases - pitching, hitting and fielding for the most part, about as good as anybody in the country."
Arkansas will start left-hander Hunter Hollan, who enters the game with a 4-0 record and a 2.36 ERA. The southpaw has allowed 9 runs on 22 hits and struck out 24 in 26.2 innings pitched. Hollan pitched 6.0 innings against Auburn last week, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and fanned 3 batters.
LSU will throw their ace on Friday, right-hander Paul Skenes, whose numbers look like they have come straight out of a video game with a record of 5-0, an ERA of 0.59, and batters are hitting just .115 against him. The Air Force transfer has also struck out 59 batters in just 30.1 innings and he's also allowed just two runs on 12 hits, two of those hits for extra bases.
"You usually don’t get too many chances to get him,” Van Horn said. “He has got an incredible fastball, a good breaking ball, he throws strikes. He’s big and can go nine innings and throw 110 pitches or whatever what he needs to do."
HawgBeat will provided inning-by-inning updates for Friday's game, which is set for a 12 p.m. CT first pitch on the SEC Network Plus. Beginning in approximately the 2nd or 3rd inning, the game will also be televised on the SEC Network after prior programming is completed...
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. Josenberger CF
2. Stovall 2B
3. Wegner LF
4. Slavens 1B
5. Bohrofen RF
6. Diggs DH
7. Coll 3B
8. Rowland C
9. Bolton SS
LSU
1. Josh Pearson RF
2. Dylan Crews CF
3. Tommy White 3B
4. Gavin Dugas 2B
5. Tre' Morgan 1B
6. Jared Jones DH
7. Brayden Jobert LF
8. Jordan Thompson SS
9. Brady Neal C
Inning-by-Inning Updates
Top 1
Paul Skenes sat around 99-100 mph on his fastball and retired the Razorbacks in order.
Bottom 1
Dylan Crews reached on a one-out single to third, but Hunter Hollan retired the next two batters to get out of the inning after throwing 22 pitches.
Top 2
Skenes worked another 1-2-3 frame and added a pair of strikeouts on 13 total pitches in the frame.
Bottom 2
Hollan matched Skenes' 1-2-3 frame with one of his own and he added his first strikeout of the day.
Top 3
Skenes needed just nine pitches to get two more strikeouts and three total outs.
Bottom 3
Hollan issued a four-pitch walk to start things off, but he bounced back by retiring the next three batters and he added a pair of strikeouts while doing so.
Top 4
After leading the frame off with a double to right, Tavian Josenberger scored on a sac fly from Peyton Stovall. Skenes struck out the next two batters, but not after he had given up just his third earned run of the season.
Bottom 4
Hollan started the frame with a three-pitch strikeout to NC State transfer Tommy White, but a two-out triple from Tre' Morgan put the Arkansas lefty in a pickle. Morgan tried to take home on a pitch that got away from Parker Rowland, but Rowland flipped it to Hollan who tagged Morgan out.
Top 5
Skenes sat the Razorbacks down in order and added his eighth and ninth strikeouts of the game in the inning.
Bottom 5
Hollan had no trouble with the Tigers this time around, as he worked a 1-2-3 frame that featured a pair of strikeouts.
Top 6
Skenes issued a pair of one-out walks to John Bolton and Josenberger, and then he loaded the bases with a two-out walk to Jared Wegner.
Brady Slavens struck out looking to leave the bases loaded, but the Hogs forced Skenes to throw 33 pitches in the frame.
Bottom 6
Brady Neal lined a single to right field to lead the frame off. After Hollan struck out Pearson, Dave Van Horn turned things over to LHP Hagen Smith.
Smith struck out projected top-5 MLB Draft pick Dylan Crews to start his outing and then he struck on White on the next at bat to close the book on Hollan.