The No. 1 LSU Tigers beat the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks, 15-4, on Saturday evening to take Game 3 and the series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge. LSU plated six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning after it was a 4-4 ballgame entering the frame. NC State transfer Tommy White blasted a three-run homer in the fourth and added a grand slam for good measure in the bottom of the sixth to put the Tigers up 15-4. Arkansas started Cody Adcock and he gave up four earned runs on three hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched. The relief duo of Zack Morris and Dylan Carter surrendered 10 total runs (seven earned) across 2 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. The Tigers were 8-of-23 at the plate with runners on compared to 2-of-16 by the Razorbacks. HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates throughout the contest...

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. Tavian Josenberger CF 2. Peyton Stovall 2B 3. Jared Wegner LF 4. Brady Slavens 1B 5. Jace Bohrofen RF 6. Kendall Diggs DH 7. Caleb Cali 3B 8. Parker Rowland C 9. John Bolton SS LSU 1. Gavin Dugas 2B 2. Tre' Morgan 1B 3. Dylan Crews CF 4. Tommy White 3B 5. Cade Beloso DH 6. Josh Pearson RF 7. Jordan Thompson SS 8. Brayden Jobert LF 9. Brady Neal C

Inning-by-Inning Updates

Top 1

Jared Wegner hit a two-out solo homer to right for his second first inning home run of the day. Arkansas loaded the bases after Wegner's solo shot, and Caleb Cali's RBI walk scored Brady Slavens. Thatcher Hurd escaped more trouble by striking out Parker Rowland with his 39th pitch of the inning.

Bottom 1

Dylan Crews' third homer of the series was a two-run shot to center that tied the game at 2-2. Cody Adcock limited the damage after that, but not after the game was tied.

Top 2

Hurd used a pair of three-pitch strikeouts to start the frame and after issuing a pair of two-out walks, he forced Brady Slavens to fly out to right.

Bottom 2

Adcock retired the Tigers in order to make up for the first inning struggles.

Top 3

Caleb Cali drove in Kendall Diggs and Jace Bohrofen on a two RBI double to left-center that gave the Razorbacks a two-run lead. Cali's double chased Hurd and brought on LHP Griffin Herring for LSU. Herring retired the three batters he faced in order.

Bottom 3

A one-out RBI single from Crews scored Gavin Dugas and cut Arkansas' lead to one. Arkansas turned to LHP Zack Morris after Crews' hit. Morris gave up a two-out RBI single to Cade Beloso that scored Crews and tied the game after three.

Top 4

Herring sat the Razorbacks down in order in the top of the fourth.

Bottom 4

Jordan Thompson led the frame off with a triple off the wall in center and he scored via an error on John Bolton, who couldn't field a ball hit by Brayden Jobert. Dugas took Morris deep for a two-run homer and a Tre' Morgan walk later, Morris was pulled for RHP Dylan Carter. Carter gave up a three-run homer to Tommy White that put the Tigers ahead 10-4 after four innings.

Top 5

After giving up a leadoff double to Jace Bohrofen and walking Kendall Diggs, Herring was replaced by RHP Garrett Edwards. Parker Rowland loaded the bases with a single and Reese Robinett had a pinch hit RBI groundout to cut the deficit to five after the top of the fifth.

Bottom 5

Carter retired the Tigers lineup in order.

Top 6

Edwards worked a 1-2-3 frame on just five pitches.

Bottom 6

White came up with bases loaded and no outs and he took Carter deep to right for a grand slam that put LSU ahead by nine. After issuing a walk, Carter was pulled for freshman RHP Ben Bybee. Bybee did his job and stranded a pair of LSU runners.

Top 7

Edwards walked Bohrofen to lead the inning off, but he bounced back by striking out the next three Hogs.

Bottom 7

Carter did enough to not have the run rule invoked in the bottom of the seventh after working around a leadoff walk to retire the next three batters.

Top 8

A one-out single from Tavian Josenberger was all the offense for Arkansas in the inning, as Edwards took care of the rest.

Bottom 8

Freshman RHP Christian Foutch worked a 1-2-3 frame for the Razorbacks.

Top 9