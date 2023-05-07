STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (36-12, 17-7 SEC) secured a second straight road series sweep at Mississippi State (24-23, 6-18 SEC) with an 11-6 victory on Sunday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville. With the win over the Bulldogs, Arkansas now has sole possession of first place in the SEC West and it is tied for first place overall in the SEC with Vanderbilt. Arkansas scored all 11 of its runs across the third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlights included a grand slam from Kendall Diggs, a two-run homer from Brady Slavens and a solo shot from Jace Bohrofen. Hunter Hollan and Zack Morris combined for eight innings of work and did enough to keep the Bulldogs from threatening late. Freshman lefty Parker Coil finished things off with 1-2-3 frame in the bottom of the ninth. HawgBeat provided live inning-by-inning updates and commentary on The Trough premium message board throughout the game, which marked Arkansas' 36th win of the year.

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. RF Kendall Diggs (L) 2. CF Jace Bohrofen (L) 3. DH Ben McLaughlin (L) 4. 1B Brady Slavens (L) 5. 3B Caleb Cali (R) 6. LF Jayson Jones (R) 7. 2B Peyton Holt (R) 8. C Parker Rowland (S) 9. SS John Bolton (R) Mississippi State 1. SS David Mershon (L) 2. CF Colton Ledbetter (L) 3. DH Hunter Hines (L)

4. LF Dakota Jordan (R) 5. RF Kellum Clark (L) 6. 2B Amani Larry (R) 7. 1B Luke Hancock (L) 8. 3B Nate Chester (R) 9. C Ross Highfill (R)

Top 1

Kendall Diggs led the game with a walk and he moved to second via a one-out single from Ben McLaughlin. Cijntje earned a pop out throwing from the left side against Brady Slavens and then struck out Caleb Cali in his first matchup throwing with his right arm.

Bottom 1

Hollan earned three outs on seven pitches to sit the Bulldogs down in order.

Top 2

All three of Arkansas' batters — Jayson Jones, Peyton Holt, Parker Rowland — grounded out to the right side of the infield in the frame.

Bottom 2

Hollan gave up a one-out single to Kellum Clark, but he bounced back with two straight outs, one of which was his second strikeout of the day.

Top 3

Jace Bohrofen was hit by a two-out pitch and he scored via an RBI single from Ben McLaughlin. Brady Slavens drove McLaughlin home with a two-run homer to right — his third home run in as many games — to put Arkansas ahead 3-0.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFkeSBTbGF2ZW5zIGlzIHN3aW5naW5nIGEgSE9UIGJhdC4gIFRo YXTigJlzIHRocmVlIGhvbWVycyBpbiB0aHJlZSBkYXlzIGZvciBoaW0uICAg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JMZDdrRzhhdWgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9yTGQ3a0c4YXVoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hc29uIENob2F0ZSAo QENob2F0ZU1hc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0No b2F0ZU1hc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjU1MjgyMTMxNjI5OTEyMDY0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bottom 3

David Mershon reached on a two-out walk from Hollan. Mershon proceeded to steal second and advance to third via a balk and then Colton Ledbetter put runners on the corners for Hunter Hines. Ledbetter advanced to second and Mershon scored on Hollan's second balk of the inning. Hollan's first pitch to Hines was taken for a ride to right field and it scored two runs to tie the game after three.

Top 4

Peyton Holt was plunked with one out and Parker Rowland drew a walk in the next at bat to put two on for the Hogs. John Bolton reached on a fielder's choice to third that got Holt out. Cijntje was replaced by LHP Cole Cheatham after Bolton's out. Jace Bohrofen took an 0-2 pitch to right field for a bases-clearing double that gave Arkansas a 6-3 lead. After walking Ben McLaughlin, Cheatham was relieved by RHP Nate Dohm, who struck Brady Slavens out to close the frame.

Bottom 4

Nate Chester drove in the Bulldogs' fourth run with a two-out RBI double to left-center that made it a 6-4 Arkansas lead. After walking nine-hole hitter Ross Highfill, Hollan was relieved by RHP Cody Adcock. Adcock forced David Mershon to groundout to shortstop to close the frame.

Top 5

A one-out pitch from Dohm hit Jayson Jones in the helmet and he was forced to exit the game. Mason Neville pinch ran for Jones and he was advanced to second after Ben McLaughlin reached on an error by the shortstop. Dohm issued a two-out walk to John Bolton to load the bases. Kendall Diggs took Dohm deep to right-center for a grand slam that made it a 10-4 Razorback lead. After Diggs' hit, the Bulldogs turned to RHP KC Hunt out of the bullpen. Jace Bohrofen drove Hunt's fourth pitch to dead center to go back-to-back and make Arkansas' lead seven runs. Ben McLaughlin walked and Brady Slavens doubled to left-center to put two runners in scoring position for Caleb Cali, who flied out to center to strand the runners.

Bottom 5

Adcock worked a 1-2-3 frame to keep the Bulldogs lineup quiet.

Top 6

Hunt retired the Razorbacks in order for the first time since the second inning.

Bottom 6

After Kellum Clark led things off with a single, Amani Larry took Cody Adcock deep to left field to cut the Arkansas lead to 11-6. After walking Luke Hancock on five pitcher, Adcock was relieved by LHP Zack Morris. Morris faced the minimum and benefitted from an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

Top 7

Kendall Diggs hit a one-out single to left, but a 6-3 double play allowed Hunt to face the minimum in the inning.

Bottom 7

Morris forced a pair of groundouts and gained his first strikeout of the outing to close the frame.

Top 8

Ben McLaughlin led things off with a single to left, and he was pinch run for by Hunter Grimes. The Bulldogs completed a strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play and Caleb Cali line out to right to help Hunt face the minimum again.

Bottom 8

Morris plunked Larry with a 1-2 pitch and two outs on the board. The Bulldogs put two on following a throwing error by John Bolton that allowed Luke Hancock to reach. Morris proceeded walked Aaron Downs to load the bases. A line out to left from Connor Hujsak stranded the runners.



Top 9

RHP Aaron Nixon started the frame on the mound for Mississippi State. He retired the Razorbacks in order.

Bottom 9

LHP Parker Coil relieved Zack Morris to start the frame. The freshman worked a 1-2-3 frame to secure the Game 3 win.

Final Stats