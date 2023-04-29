The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (32-11, 13-7 SEC) will look to secure a series sweep over the Texas A&M Aggies (25-18, 9-11 SEC) on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas took the series opener Thursday by a score of 7-5 and then clinched the series with a 10-4 win over the Aggies on Friday evening.

Starting on the mound for the Razorbacks will be right-hander Cody Adcock, who will be making his sixth start of the season. He has a 3-1 record with a 5.59 ERA across 38 2/3 innings pitched this year.

Texas A&M will throw lefty Will Johnston, who has a 3-1 record and 5.18 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched on the season.

HawgBeat will have you covered with live inning-by-inning updates from Saturday's game, which is set for an 11 a.m. CT first pitch on the SEC Network.