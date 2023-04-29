Live Scoreboard: No. 7 Arkansas vs Texas A&M (Game 3)
The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (32-11, 13-7 SEC) will look to secure a series sweep over the Texas A&M Aggies (25-18, 9-11 SEC) on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas took the series opener Thursday by a score of 7-5 and then clinched the series with a 10-4 win over the Aggies on Friday evening.
Starting on the mound for the Razorbacks will be right-hander Cody Adcock, who will be making his sixth start of the season. He has a 3-1 record with a 5.59 ERA across 38 2/3 innings pitched this year.
Texas A&M will throw lefty Will Johnston, who has a 3-1 record and 5.18 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched on the season.
HawgBeat will have you covered with live inning-by-inning updates from Saturday's game, which is set for an 11 a.m. CT first pitch on the SEC Network.
Starting Lineups
Texas A&M
1. Hunter Haas SS
2. Jack Moss 1B
3. Trevor Werner 3B
4. Brett Minnich RF
5. Austin Bost 2B
6. Jace LaViolette LF
7. Jordan Thompson CF
8. Kaeden Kent DH
9. Max Kaufer C
P - Will Johnston
Arkansas
1. Kendall Diggs RF
2. Peyton Stovall 2B
3. Caleb Cali 3B
4. Jace Bohrofen CF
5. Ben McLaughlin DH
6. Hunter Grimes LF
7. Brady Slavens 1B
8. Parker Rowland C
9. John Bolton SS
P - Cody Adcock
Top 1
Cody Adcock issued a leadoff walk, but responded by retiring the next three batters in order, two of which went down on strikes.