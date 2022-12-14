Former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains left the Hogs on Monday to take a new position as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Loggains took over for former Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who accepted the same position at Nebraska on Dec. 1.

On Tuesday, South Carolina officially updated the contracts for its football coaching staff at a Board of Trustees meeting, and Loggains was a big beneficiary of that.

His salary jumped up from $400,000 with the Hogs to $1,000,000 per year with the Gamecocks. Loggains signed a three-year contract that will run through through Dec. 31, 2025, and the buyout will start at $550,000 for the first year with a decrease of $100,000 in each of the following two years. Accepting a head coach position at another college or with a professional team would not trigger the buyout.

"From the time coach Satterfield left, Dowell's name was mentioned among a lot of other people that reached out," South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner said. "We had opportunities and pursued the opportunity to hire him."

Loggains made $300,000 during his first season with Arkansas in 2021 before that number jumped up to $400,000 annually in March.

Arkansas is now looking to replace its defensive coordinator spot — left open by Barry Odom, who is now the head coach at UNLV — and the tight ends coach position.

The Hogs also lost starting tight end Trey Knox to the transfer portal following the news of Loggains' departure Monday. Arkansas has three tight end commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, as well, so finding a replacement soon to try to keep those commitments will be key.

The Razorbacks will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis at 4:30 p.m CT on Dec. 28. The game will be televised on ESPN.