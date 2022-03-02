Midweek Preview: Hogs welcome Omaha to Baum-Walker

Arkansas hosts Omaha for its first midweek game of the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup...

As are most non-conference home games, Arkansas' matchup with Omaha will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning it can be watched online at ESPN3.com or on the ESPN app as long as you have a cable provider's log-in credentials.

After not appearing in any of the three games at the Round Rock Classic this weekend, Mark Adamiak will get the nod and make his first career start Wednesday.

It will just be his fourth career appearance, as he pitched in two games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and then redshirted last year. Despite being an unknown, head coach Dave Van Horn said Adamiak made a strong push for the weekend rotation leading up to the season, but a line drive off his leg in his final scrimmage erased any chance of that happening.

Luckily, he wasn't seriously injured on the play and was able to come out of the bullpen against Illinois State. Armed with a fastball that has touched 99 mph, he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in that outing, but did give up three hits -- including a pair of doubles.

On the other side, Omaha is going with fourth-year junior Jackson Gordon.

Although he struggled to a 7.27 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 10 walks in 17 1/3 innings last season and had a 6.96 ERA entering the year, the right-hander is off to a great start in 2022.

After pitching twice in relief on Opening Weekend against San Jose State, Gordon started the Mavericks' midweek game against top-25 UCLA and allowed just two base runners (one hit, one walk) in three scoreless innings. That helped them knock off the Bruins 9-4.