Midweek Preview: Hogs welcome Omaha to Baum-Walker
Arkansas hosts Omaha for its first midweek game of the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup...
Schedule (TV/streaming)
Wednesday, March 2 - 3 p.m. CT (SECN+)
As are most non-conference home games, Arkansas' matchup with Omaha will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning it can be watched online at ESPN3.com or on the ESPN app as long as you have a cable provider's log-in credentials.
Weather Report
|Day
|Weather
|
WED
|
Sunny / 74 degrees / 0% chance of precipitation / winds SW 9 mph
Weekend Rotation
|Arkansas (2022 stats)
|Omaha (2022 stats)
|
R-So. RHP Mark Adamiak
1 G/0 GS, 0.00 ERA, 2 K/1 BB, 1.1 IP
|
Jr. RHP Jackson Gordon
3 G/1 GS, 1.29 ERA, 8 K/1 BB, 7 IP
After not appearing in any of the three games at the Round Rock Classic this weekend, Mark Adamiak will get the nod and make his first career start Wednesday.
It will just be his fourth career appearance, as he pitched in two games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign and then redshirted last year. Despite being an unknown, head coach Dave Van Horn said Adamiak made a strong push for the weekend rotation leading up to the season, but a line drive off his leg in his final scrimmage erased any chance of that happening.
Luckily, he wasn't seriously injured on the play and was able to come out of the bullpen against Illinois State. Armed with a fastball that has touched 99 mph, he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings in that outing, but did give up three hits -- including a pair of doubles.
On the other side, Omaha is going with fourth-year junior Jackson Gordon.
Although he struggled to a 7.27 ERA with 12 strikeouts and 10 walks in 17 1/3 innings last season and had a 6.96 ERA entering the year, the right-hander is off to a great start in 2022.
After pitching twice in relief on Opening Weekend against San Jose State, Gordon started the Mavericks' midweek game against top-25 UCLA and allowed just two base runners (one hit, one walk) in three scoreless innings. That helped them knock off the Bruins 9-4.
Projected Starting Lineup
|POS
|Omaha (B/T): 2022 stats
|
C
|
Jr. Eduardo Rosario (R/R): .200/.310/.360, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB/6 K
|
1B
|
Gr. Eddie Satisky (R/R): .273/.390/.303, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB/11 K
|
2B
|
Jr. Cam Frederick (R/R): .217/.310/.304, 0 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB/5 K
|
3B
|
So. Mike Boeve (L/R): .419/.561/.710, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 8 BB/3 K
|
SS
|
Jr. Devin Hurdle (R/R): .278/.350/.389, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 4 BB/14 K
|
LF
|
R-Sr. Jack Lombardi (R/R): .308/.379/.538, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB/8 K
|
CF
|
Sr. Harrison Denk (S/R): .167/.394/.167, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 9 BB/7 K
|
RF
|
Sr. Grant Goldston (R/R): .303/.425/.455, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 5 BB/11 K
|
DH
|
Fr. Noah Greise (R/R): .250/.429/.313, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB/3 K
Know the Foe
2021 record: 22-25 (14-12 Summit)
2022 record: 2-6
Head coach: Evan Porter (6th season, 92-134-1)
Conference projection: 3rd out of 7 teams in The Summit League
~In a league historically dominated by Oral Roberts, the Mavericks actually captured the regular-season and conference tournament title in 2019, earning their first trip to the NCAA Tournament as a Division I team.
~Before becoming a DI school in 2012, Omaha was a successful DII program that actually reached the DII College World Series in 2007.
~Current head coach Evan Porter was a member of that 2007 team and is a member of the school's Hall of Fame. As a coach, he earned Summit League Coach of the Year honors in 2019.
~Although Omaha is just 2-6 this season, one of those wins was a midweek victory over top-25 UCLA. It also had a 12-inning loss at USC and followed it up with a couple of tight loss to the Trojans (5-2 and 7-4).
~The Mavericks are led by sophomore Mike Boeve. A first-team all-conference selection as a freshman last year, when he hit .319 and had an .830 OPS, Boeve is off to a hot start in 2022, as well. He leads the team in all three slash categories - .419/.561/.710 - and has struck out just three times in 31 at bats.
~Omaha has an old lineup, as it relies heavily on JUCO players and other transfers. In fact, 28 of the 40 players on its roster previously played at another school -- either a junior college or other DI program.
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|Arkansas
|Omaha
|
AVG
|
.213
|
.254
|
OBP
|
.326
|
.380
|
SLG
|
.360
|
.385
|
R/game
|
3.7
|
7.1
|
HR
|
4
|
7
|
ERA
|
2.50
|
5.30
|
WHIP
|
1.28
|
1.65
|
K/9IP
|
10.17
|
8.78
|
BB/9IP
|
4.00
|
4.65
|
K/BB
|
2.54
|
1.89
|
FLD%
|
.979
|
.946
