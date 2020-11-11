HawgBeat - Musselman adding two during early signing period

November 11 marks the first day of the early signing period for college men's hoops, women's hoops, baseball and a several other DI sports. Eric Musselman's Razorbacks will sign two additions for the 2021-22 roster, likely both before the head hog speaks to the media at 1:30.

Georgia small forward Chance Moore has a signing ceremony that will stream at 10 a.m. CT. Moore, the highest ranked 3-star by Rivals at No. 121 in the nation, committed to Arkansas in August over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and nine other DI programs.

"The coaching staff; I feel the energy there. They believe in me and were consistent with me day in and day out,” Moore told Rivals.” I see myself coming in and contributing to the team. Being really effective and possibly starting. Being a good scorer and a defensive player, as well.”

Moore was ranked as high as 26th in the nation at one point before his junior season but an injury set him back. He's impressed this fall playing with Georgia Elite and he's consistently putting up 20 or more points per game and double-doubles. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound small forward can be an effective shooting guard as well and joins a Razorback team with a lot of shooting ability.

Joining the 2021 class less than a week after Moore, Akol Mawein, formerly of Southwest Christian Academy, chose Arkansas–following assistant David Patrick from a commitment to UC Riverside. Mawein inked at 9:30 a.m.

“Arkansas is somewhere I’ve been around for two years and the love of the state is like no other. The fans are loyal and they love you no matter what,” Mawein told Rivals.com about his decision. “With David Patrick there, too, he’s like a mentor to me. He’s always been looking out for me since I was in high school. He is someone that I can ask anything about and he’s also someone that can be there whenever I need something.”

The 6-foot-9 power forward will bring more size, length, and versatility to the floor in 2021. Mawein was born in South Sudan but grew up in Australia. Mawein enrolled at Navarro where he averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds this past winter, while making close to 33-percent of his perimeter tries.

With Moore and Mawein's signatures, the Razorbacks still have room for another addition (likely from the transfer portal ranks) and likely more, depending on attrition. Seniors on the Razorback roster this season will be allowed to return next year due to NCAA legislation but they won't count towards the 13 scholarship roster spots.

Stay locked on HawgBeat for the first remarks from Eric Musselman on his new signees!