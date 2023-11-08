It's fair to say that the Arkansas offensive line has struggled more than any other position group through nine games of the 2023 season.

Led by fourth-year head coach Sam Pittman — a former career offensive line coach — the Razorbacks weren't expected to struggle so much up front entering the year, but signs were showing even in fall camp.

"Our protection has to get better," Pittman said after the first scrimmage of fall camp on Aug. 12. "We have to give (KJ Jefferson) more time."

Even former offensive coordinator Dan Enos agreed with Pittman's assessment of the protection issues, but Enos added that he wasn't worried at the time.

"These scrimmage situations are different, because it’s not a game," Enos said Aug. 17. "You’re trying to create different situational football and they, in my experience, tend to be very pass heavy. Because you do a whole series of 2nd and 10, play 3rd, and you do a whole series of two-minute and you do a whole series of this. And so anyway, I don’t think that’s unusual that you have protection issues in fall camp."

Well, it ended up being a real issue and now Enos is out of a job, as Kenny Guiton has stepped in as interim offensive coordinator. Guiton did well in his first audition for the full-time offensive coordinator job by leading the Hogs to 481 yards of total offense in last week's 39-36 overtime win at Florida.

The offensive line group — which is coached by Cody Kennedy — has allowed 4.0 sacks per game this season, which ranks 122nd in the nation. Though they gave up five sacks at Florida, the Hogs moved the pocket with Jefferson and ran tempo more, and you could tell the change in pace helped the offensive line.

"We talked about it maybe three or four weeks ago, but having somebody back you up (helps)," Pittman said Wednesday. "In other words, a guy twists and goes behind you and having somebody there to pick him up. Getting out of man schemes. In my opinion you have to be a better offensive linemen than just 'Hey, I'm going to whip you by myself.' And that's not necessarily what offensive line play is about.

"It's about me and you are going to whip him by ourself, and then one of us is going to go up to the second level. We didn't have a lot of backup in our game plan before, and certainly having the backup allows them to play faster and more physical. I think (the offensive change) helped them."

According to center Beaux Limmer — the reigning SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week — speeding up the tempo played a big factor in the offensive success.

"We were just able to play a lot faster," Limmer said Tuesday. "We cut down on our plays. We're just running them fast, so you don't really have to think as much as we were before It kind of just get set, get on the ball and fire off as hard as you can. It helps us out a lot without having to think too much. We just focus on trying to move people off the ball, so, it's probably the biggest thing that helped us out this way."

Arkansas ranks 119th in the nation with a team pass block grade of 51.3 from Pro Football Focus. The Razorbacks are averaging just 3.2 yards per carry and they just had their first 100-yard rusher of the season last week. Those struggles have led to many letting out their frustrations via social media, but Pittman thinks his guys have handled the heat well.

"I mean, they want to play well," Pittman said. "If you have a 300-yard passer, the quarterback is great. If you have a 150-yard passer, the line sucks. If you have a 150-yard rusher, the running back is great. If you rush for 75, the line sucks.

"That's part of being an offensive line, and for that matter, being an offensive line coach. But it is the greatest position, in my opinion, to coach and to play. It just comes with the territory. I think they've handled it well."

The front five will likely have to get things done without starting right tackle Patrick Kutas against Auburn, which ranks 49th nationally in sacks per game (2.33) and 29th in turnovers forced (15).

"They've got a really solid defensive line," Limmer said. "They do a little bit of line movement, so we'll have to be ready for that, but Coach Kennedy is going to get us ready for the movements, and I think we should have some success."

Arkansas and Auburn will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville and the game will be streamed on the SEC Network.