The dead period drags on but Razorback recruiting is never dead. Catch up on the new offers, stories and hot topics of the week in Hog recruiting.

Headlines + Hot Topics

- Arkansas offered Ashdown freshman WR/TE Shamar Easter this week despite the 2023 prospect playing just two games on varsity this season. Kansas quickly followed with another offer. Read his reaction - The Razorbacks need to recruit really well in general in 2021 but I broke down the positions where they need the biggest wins. Read more - The Hogs locked in their second 2021 commit last Friday, in-state linebacker Marco Avant. Regional analyst Sam Spiegelman broke down the versatile athlete. Read analysis - Eric Musselman's lone 2021 hoops commit, 4-star PF Duncan Powell, reopened his recruitment after a six month long commitment. Read more - Arkansas made the top 11 for one of their key 2021 QB targets, Cedar Hill dual-threat Kaidon Salter. While 11 programs is still a lot, the Hogs are more realistically at least in the top 5 along with Baylor. Read more

New Offers

The Arkansas position coaches are recruiting heavily and sending out dozens of new offers a week. In a normal recruiting year, the coaches would begin hitting the road for in-person evaluations starting April 15, but this year, due to COVID-19, the coaches are restricted to recruiting off of tape. Because of the extended dead period, which now goes until May 31, the position coaches are doing their thing remotely, some from outside of Fayetteville like Coach Justin Stepp in Destin, Florida or Coach Sam Carter in Houston. The coaches now have 82 offers out to juniors on defense and 119 on offense (almost half are receivers), for a grand total of 201 offers. They've caught up to SEC teams that didn't have a coaching change after the 2019 season and can now focus on building up relationships with their top targets. You can easily follow all of Arkansas's 2021 offers with these Twitter lists. New 2021 offers (8)

When football was cancelled and all the focus moved on to recruiting, Sam Pittman noted that he felt they were behind on offers for sophomore compared to other schools around the country. Since then, the Hogs have offered more than 60 new 2022 prospects. This week, the UA board of trustees voted to suspend all on-campus summer classes AND on-campus sports camps, such as the prospect camps held every year by the Razorbacks. These camps are typically great for identifying in-state talent early and serve as another opportunity for elite prospects to see campus while getting some more work in. Note: Only the top 100 prospects in the nation have received their Rivals rating so far. New 2022 offers (20)

The Razorbacks have also begun offering freshmen and are now in double digits. They offered their first in-state freshman this week, Ashdown wide receiver/tight end Shamar Easter. New 2023 Offers (2)