The Arkansas coaches for hoops and football have been putting in miles over the past couple weeks to see their top targets all over the nation. Catch up on all the latest Razorback offers, stories, upcoming visits and more:

You can easily follow all of Arkansas's 2021 football offers with these Twitter lists.

~Top offensive line target for Arkansas's 2020 class Garrett Hayes tells Rivals he has a decision made--but he's not spilling the beans until the time is right. READ MORE

~The Razorbacks are hosting several commits and a nice group of young targets as well for the San Jose State game this weekend. READ MORE

~Defensive backs coach Mark Smith will see 4-star 2021 safety JD Coffey play for Kennedale Friday night after seeing a slew of prospects in the DFW area. READ MORE

~A potential mid-year enrollee, Rivals top-50 power forward Kyree Walker has set his official visit date and is coming closer to a decision. READ MORE



~Dustin Fry extended an offer to Rivals100 offensive guard Jaeden Roberts, he talks Arkansas, his teammate, Arkansas commit John Gentry and more. READ MORE

~The Razorback hoops assistants have seen 20+ recruits in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 classes over the last two weeks, get the latest on their top targets on the big board. READ MORE

~Chris Moore, one of the most important prospects for Musselman in the 2020 class, will take his second of five official visits this weekend to Arkansas. READ MORE