Report: Nine super seniors slated to return to Arkansas in 2024
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is expected to return nine Super Seniors for the 2024 season, per Andrew Hutchinson of Best of Arkansas Sports.
On the defensive side, secondary members Hudson Clark and Kee'yon Stewart and defensive linemen Keivie Rose, Eric Gregory and Jashaud Stewart are all slated to play another season in Fayetteville.
The lone offensive returnees are wide receivers Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden along with offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford.
Offensive lineman Brady Latham, tight end Francis Sherman and defensive tackle Marcus Miller are the only super seniors yet to announce a decision that will not remain with the team.
Latham is an NFL Draft candidate after a successful career with the Hogs, while Sherman and Miller are moving on after serving depth roles during their stay in Arkansas.
As for other Super Seniors, defensive back Dwight McGlothern and offensive lineman Beaux Limmer will also try their hands at the NFL Draft, while quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive tackles Taurean Carter and Anthony Booker Jr. and defensive back Malik Chavis have all transferred.
Along with previously reported news that scholarship offensive linemen Terry Wells and Cole Carson will no longer be donning a Hog uniform, HawgBeat currently projects the Razorbacks at 86 scholarship players. The limit is 85, so Arkansas is currently one over as it heads into the spring.
Here's a look at each of the returning Super Seniors for 2024:
WR Andrew Armstrong
Arguably the most consistent offensive threat throughout the entire season, Armstrong caught 56 passes for 764 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Texas native's best game came against Florida, where he caught three passes for 103 yards.
Armstrong finished with a 75.8 PFF grade in 711 snaps. He also had a 78.2 pass grade and a 50.8 run block grade.
Arkansas hasn't picked up a clear-cut starter from the transfer portal yet, so Armstrong is in line for another year of big-time production.
WR Isaac TeSlaa
Named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after hauling in 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns for Hillsdale College, TeSlaa was an underrated pickup for the Hogs over the offseason.
In his first year at Arkansas, he caught 34 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns, but never got to showcase his wide catch radius with the Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Michigan native finished the 2023 season with a PFF grade of 58.2, including a pass grade of 59.3 and a run block grade of 52.4 in 662 total snaps.
TeSlaa's role in a Bobby Petrino offense will be interesting to watch, but there's no doubt that he could be a darkhorse breakout candidate for Arkansas next season.
WR Tyrone Broden
Standing at 6-foot-7, 195-pounds, Broden is once again set to be one of the tallest wide receivers in the country for the 2024 season.
After spending three seasons at Bowling Green, Broden caught 15 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns for the Hogs last year. His most notable play was a game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against the Florida Gators.
Broden played 387 snaps with four starts in 2023 and finished with a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 55.5. He also acquired a pass grade of 56.3, a run grade of 57.5 and a run block grade of 54.3.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Broden will have the opportunity to make a name for himself under Petrino with his unique blend of size and speed.
OL Ty'Kieast Crawford
An imposing figure at 6-foot-5, 326-pounds, Crawford is the lone returning super senior offensive lineman for the Hogs.
The offensive tackle recorded 331 snaps and started the final three games of the season. He ended the year with a PFF grade of 63.3, a pass block grade of 77.3 and a run block grade of 58.4.
After Arkansas' recent offensive line transfer portal additions, Crawford will have some work to do if he wants to be a starter for the Hogs next season.
DB Hudson Clark
A controversial defender for Arkansas, Clark has received constant praise from the Arkansas coaching staff for his versatility on the football field.
The former walk-on played 640 snaps this season at safety and cornerback, and finished with 51 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and one interception.
On top of that, PFF graded Clark with a 69.5 defensive grade, a 68.3 run defense grade, a 72.5 tackling grade, a 73.1 pass rush grade and a 67.9 coverage grade.
With his ability to play multiple positions and experience in the locker room, Clark should continue to have a major role for the Razorbacks in 2024.
CB Kee'yon Stewart
Stewart only played 120 snaps for Arkansas, but he was solid in his playing time as he finished with a PFF grade of 60.0. The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback also had a run defense grade of 63.9, a tackling grade of 84.2 and a coverage grade of 58.7.
The former TCU transfer totaled 10 tackles in 2023 and provides a quality depth boost in the Hogs' secondary.
DT Keivie Rose
A transfer from Louisiana Tech, Rose flashed a quick-twitch pass-rush ability in 301 snaps with the Razorbacks in 2023.
The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle made 15 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks across 12 games.
Though he only finished with a 55.1 PFF grade, Rose is another quality depth piece that could be a breakout candidate next season.
DT Eric Gregory
A 12-game starter for the Razorbacks, Gregory was one of the best defenders on the team last season.
The Memphis, Tennessee, native collected 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in 416 snaps in 2023. Gregory ended the year with a 74.7 PFF grade along with a run defense grade of 81.2, a tackling grade of 64.7 and a pass rush grade of 65.6.
Gregory is once again in-line to start for Arkansas in 2024 and may be the centerpiece for a reformed Razorback defensive front.
DE Jashaud Stewart
Stewart's status remains unchanged after being indefinitely suspended following his arrest for first-degree criminal mischief and residential burglary in early December, which likely means he's still with the team.
Stewart just wrapped up his fourth season in Fayetteville and he only logged 89 snaps on the year, mostly due to nagging injuries. The Jonesboro native played in just five games and he had seven tackles, 2.0 tackles for los and 0.5 sacks.
Across his four full seasons in Fayetteville, Stewart has racked up 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Stewart is a former three-star prospect out of Jonesboro.