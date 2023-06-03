One of the most sought-after transfers remaining in the transfer portal is making visits, and Arkansas will be one of the destinations, according to multiple reports.

After withdrawing from the NBA Draft last week, North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson had a host of suitors for his skills. The 6-foot-10, 215 pound forward played for the Bison for three years before declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He entered the transfer portal, as well, and is looking for a new college home to showcase how his game can translate against better competition for a shot at playing at the next level.

As a junior, Nelson averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field, 26.9% from three and 72.0% from the free throw line.

The Razorbacks were on Nelson as soon as he entered the transfer portal, but the Devils Lake, North Dakota, product was fully focused on the NBA Draft process. According to sources, Arkansas was in a strong position early, but backed off when Nelson focused more on the draft. Now that he is available again, the Razorbacks are right back in the mix.

The news comes at a crucial time in the transfer portal process as Arkansas lost Jordan Walsh to the NBA Draft and missed on landing five-star prospect Ron Holland to the G-League Ignite. As a result, the Razorbacks have one open scholarship to work with and could use the talented big man to complete an already talented roster.