Just when you thought the Hogs had finished recruiting offensive linemen, they dipped into Oklahoma once again and offered Ricky Stromberg, a Tulsa commit from Union High School, just 48 hours before early national signing day. Stromberg didn't wait long and flipped his commitment, and he'll sign with the Hogs as their 26th commitment tomorrow.

"The fans are the best at Arkansas," Stromberg said. "The atmosphere is awesome, I love the campus also. I've been up there three times and I love it."

Despite not taking an official visit to Arkansas and being committed to Tulsa since the summer, Stromberg's older brother attended the university so he's had plenty of exposure to the school and culture of Fayetteville. And while 24 hours seems like a short amount of time to make such an important decision, the 6-foot-4 guard had actually been talking to the Razorback staff every day for a while. Offering late kept the sleeper prospect off the radar, making it easier to lock him down right before signing day.

"I love the coaches and I'm excited to be a part of the culture," Stromberg said. "I like Coach Fry, he's a straight up, honest guy."