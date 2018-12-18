Oklahoma Guard Ricky Stromberg Flips Commitment from Tulsa to Arkansas
Just when you thought the Hogs had finished recruiting offensive linemen, they dipped into Oklahoma once again and offered Ricky Stromberg, a Tulsa commit from Union High School, just 48 hours before early national signing day. Stromberg didn't wait long and flipped his commitment, and he'll sign with the Hogs as their 26th commitment tomorrow.
"The fans are the best at Arkansas," Stromberg said. "The atmosphere is awesome, I love the campus also. I've been up there three times and I love it."
Despite not taking an official visit to Arkansas and being committed to Tulsa since the summer, Stromberg's older brother attended the university so he's had plenty of exposure to the school and culture of Fayetteville. And while 24 hours seems like a short amount of time to make such an important decision, the 6-foot-4 guard had actually been talking to the Razorback staff every day for a while. Offering late kept the sleeper prospect off the radar, making it easier to lock him down right before signing day.
"I love the coaches and I'm excited to be a part of the culture," Stromberg said. "I like Coach Fry, he's a straight up, honest guy."
The offensive guard plays every position on the line in his senior film and plays defensive tackle as well, so the Hogs are getting quite the versatile athlete despite his current 5.4 2-star rating. Stromberg says the Razorbacks see him playing at center, a position that really needs some depth after being the weakest spot on the line in 2018.
The 2019 prospect shed about 30 pounds since his junior year and his senior year tape is downright shocking for a player with his current rating. Stromberg displays strength, quickness and good technique all along the offensive line and he was a huge part of Union High School's success in 2018. The Redskins went 9-3 on the season, falling only to Broken Arrow and Jenks High School, two of the best in Oklahoma.
Stromberg now joins a player from Jenks, Brady Latham, in the 2019 class, as well as Dylan Rathcke from U-High in Louisiana, Beaux Limmer from Robert E. Lee in Tyler, Texas and two JUCO offensive tackles, Chibueze Nwanna from Lackawanna C.C. and Myron Cunningham from Iowa Central C.C.
The Razorbacks' 2019 class is ranked no. 11 in the nation with 12 4-star commits, the best class so far in Arkansas history according to Rivals.
Chad Morris has said they plan to take 29 2019 commits, which is the maximum number that their roster can allow based on scholarship numbers (and four more Razorbacks still need to leave the team for them to get 29 new players). Stromberg puts them at a projected 15 scholarship offensive linemen in 2019, which is the target number according to Morris.
Check out when 19 of 26 commits (plus one more target the Hogs will try to flip) will sign their NLI's tomorrow here.
Committed 🐗🔴⚪️ #WPS pic.twitter.com/26zFnpyEKG— Ricky stromberg (@Stromburski) December 18, 2018