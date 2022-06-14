 HawgBeat - OV Recap: DB Commit Dallas Young Has a Message for Razorback Fans
OV Recap: DB Commit Dallas Young Has a Message for Razorback Fans

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Dallas Young left Fayetteville feeling even better about his decision to join Sam Pittman at Arkansas after what he called his "most fun" time on the Hill yet.

Young, who has emerged as a leader on the trail for his Hogs since becoming the first defender to commit back in late December, had a message for Razorback fans after his weekend with a number of his future teammates and top Arkansas targets.

"We have a really good class coming in," Young said. "I just want y'all fans to just believe in being good, and don't just have one winning season. I want it to be constant winning and dominance.

"That's my biggest thing and hopefully, we get these two linemen (Connor Stroh and Madden Sanker) that came down. They're pretty big and I would love them on my team."

