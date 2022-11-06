Arkansas defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, FPD officer Jared Barnett repeatedly asked Brown to clear out of the street around 2 a.m. Brown pushed Barnett, prompting the officer to take him to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Slusher grabbed Barnett in an attempt to stop the arrest, prompting officer Michael McRae to arrest him as well.

Both arrests were listed at 2:01 a.m. at 336 N West Ave., near Z 330, located between Dickson Street and Lafayette Street.

"We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher," head coach Sam Pittman said in a statement Sunday morning. "We are in the process of gathering information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine their status with our team."