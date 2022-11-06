Pair of Arkansas defensive backs arrested Sunday morning
Arkansas defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct early Sunday morning.
According to police reports, FPD officer Jared Barnett repeatedly asked Brown to clear out of the street around 2 a.m. Brown pushed Barnett, prompting the officer to take him to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Slusher grabbed Barnett in an attempt to stop the arrest, prompting officer Michael McRae to arrest him as well.
Both arrests were listed at 2:01 a.m. at 336 N West Ave., near Z 330, located between Dickson Street and Lafayette Street.
"We are aware of the incident involving Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher," head coach Sam Pittman said in a statement Sunday morning. "We are in the process of gathering information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine their status with our team."
Slusher, 20, and Brown, 19, were booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 3:03 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., respectively. The arrests came about eight hours after playing in Arkansas’ 21-19 loss to Liberty.
According to the online Washington County intake report, Brown was released at 8:59 a.m. and Slusher was released at 9:04 a.m.
The arrests are believed to be the fourth and fifth player arrests since head coach Sam Pittman was hired in December of 2019. Former wide receiver Deon Stewart was arrested for DWI a few weeks after Pittman was hired. Walk-on linebacker Jake Yurachek, son of athletics director Hunter Yurachek, was arrested for a DWI in Oct. 2020. Defensive end Tre Williams was arrested for DWI in Dec. 2021.