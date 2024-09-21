Pittman after win at Auburn: 'Just felt like we could come in here and win'

In all four of Arkansas' games so far this season, the Razorbacks have looked like the better team. While a Week 2 loss at Oklahoma State didn't show they were better in the final score, the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-0 SEC) did prove they were the superior squad against the Auburn Tigers (2-2, 0-1 SEC) during Saturday's 24-14 road victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium to open conference play.

One season removed from suffering a crushing 48-10 loss to Hugh Freeze and the Tigers at Razorback Stadium, the Hogs returned the favor behind an elite defensive performance for defensive coordinator Travis Williams' group.

While the Tigers did outgain Arkansas in total yardage, 431-334, it was five turnovers forced, three sacks and seven tackles for loss by the defense that stood out in the final stats.

"Really proud of our team," head coach Sam Pittman said postgame. "I thought it was a complete team win. We struggled more offensively at times, then at times we looked really good. Defensively, you take away the one big play on fourth and 3, I don't know that we could've played a whole lot better than what we did. Lot of turnovers. TJ Metcalf had two picks, hustled down the sideline to force the fumble there. What a wonderful game he had.

"We told 74 guys we're going to go win. We've got a better team. I don't mean that cocky or anything, just felt like we could come in here and win. Those things are easier said than done. Defense, Coach Williams and those guys had them playing lights out."

Pittman said he gave Williams the game ball in the postgame locker room. Williams and his wife, Jeanine, recently welcomed their fourth child into the world.

Coming off a 37-27 win over UAB in which they didn't look impressive in any facet of the game, the Razorbacks had a plan for success Saturday against the Tigers. While things didn't go flawlessly — the Razorbacks had two turnovers of their own — the Hogs exacted revenge on an Auburn team that embarrassed them a year ago.

"You know, we just talked about it, and we weren’t going to have that feeling in our mouth anymore," TJ Metcalf said postgame. "We came in with a chip on our shoulder. We all had the right mindset, after the game, we were going to go in the locker room and celebrate, and that’s what we did."

Pittman once again mentioned postgame the confidence he's had in this year's squad since the spring. With six games remaining on the schedule against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, the Razorbacks still have plenty of work to do, but Saturday produced a rewarding feeling.

"I think we were a pretty confident team, you know, but this will certainly help us," Pittman said. "And Auburn is Auburn, and Jordan-Hare is Jordan-Hare, and to come in here and forget about two years ago and forget about last year. You know? When you do it, it's special. I'm sure it was for them last year and very, very special for us today."

The Razorbacks must clean things up on offense, specifically in the passing game. Quarterback Taylen Green was just 12-of-27 passing with 151 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, but he also added 18 carries for a game-high 80 rushing yards.

Backup Malachi Singleton did come in for one drive, but Pittman clarified postgame that it was due to Green having cramps.

"There were so many third downs and big plays where (Green) ran outside of them to make a first down," Pittman said on postgame radio. "I can remember over, and over when he got outside the pocket yelling, ‘Run! Run! Run!’ Because we knew he could move the chains he did a wonderful job there.

"He didn’t play his best game. We’re waiting on that, but I’ll tell you what he is a winner. When the times get tough, it’s just like last week. He’s going to make a play and that’s what he did. He made several of them and did last week as well."

In the same breath that he said the team has a meeting with Texas A&M next weekend, Pittman also said the win over Auburn gives his team a "shot in the arm."

"It makes you feel good," Pittman said. "It makes practicing a little bit easier. But just because I believe that we’ve got a really good team and can win on the road, you have to go do it. I don’t want to put last year or 9-4 season, I don’t want to put any of them together. I just want to play this season.

"We’re 3-1 and lost in double overtime to Oklahoma State and we all know we had our chances there. And then we’ll go. I think what it does, it lets our recruits know we can go on the road and win in the SEC. We’re 1-0 and we’re tied for the top and that’s a big deal."

Up next, Arkansas will head to Arlington, Texas, for a matchup against the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies. That game will kick off at either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium.