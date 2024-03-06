The recruiting world has been in a constant state of change for the past several years. As if adding the early signing period in December wasn’t enough, the transfer portal and NIL have only added to the craziness.

The summer period wouldn’t start until 2025, according to Auerbach’s report. But it would allow athletes in the upcoming classes to sign National Letters of Intent as early as the June before their senior season starts.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman met with the media Tuesday to preview the start of spring practice, but he was also asked his thoughts on the potential change.

“I’ve always thought … I think if a young man comes in June and he wants to go to the University of Arkansas and he has an opportunity in June to do that, then — you know, guys are being recruited when they’re in ninth and eighth grade,” Pittman said. “So it’s not like it’s going to be their first time on a campus. The problem is it used to be February and we moved it to December, now we’re moving it to June potentially.”

Pittman also said one of his concerns is how it would affect teams at the high school level with possible opt-outs of athletes’ senior seasons similar to bowl game opt-outs that have become a trend on the college level.

“The biggest question for me is how is it going to affect the high school,” Pittman said. “Are they going to sign, and then go ‘well I’ve reached my goal in this and I’m not going to play my senior year for the high school.’ That was the biggest question for me because it’s happened in the past, as you well know, if it happened once it can happen again and again and again.”

Auerbach’s report said the full group of Division I commissioners will vote on the change Wednesday. If approved, the early December signing period would take effect in 2024.