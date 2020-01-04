Barring any last minute changes, the Razorbacks finally have some leadership for their strength and condition department under Sam Pittman. The Hogs are due to officially hire Georgia associate strength and condition coach Jamil Walker and senior associate director of strength and conditioning Ed Ellis, sources told HawgBeat.

Jamil Walker

Joining Arkansas's staff as the head of strength and conditioning, Jamil Walker has been an associate S&C coach at Georgia since 2017. Prior to Georgia, Walker was in the same position at his alma mater Wisconsin from 2008-2017. Walker worked under former Razorback head coach Bielema at Wisconsin and during his time as a coach there, saw the Badgers to go to nine bowl games A former running back for the Badgers, Walker graduated from UW with a bachelor's degree in 2008. At the time of his graduation, Walker was part of the winningest senior class in UW history, going 40-11 over his four-year playing career. Walker and the Badgers won the 2006 Capital One Bowl and followed that with a 12-1 record during the 2006 season and another win in the 2007 Capital One Bowl. The former Badger remained at his alma mater as an intern in the strength and conditioning program in 2008 and became an assistant coach during the spring of 2009. He is certified through the CSCCA and USAW. Walker is from Rolling Meadows, Illinois and has a son Julian.

You gotta do a LOT of lifting to be a get-back coach in the SEC pic.twitter.com/ooxVgMBTtt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 2, 2020

Ed Ellis

Ellis began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas from 1987-89. Ellis was named to his position at Georgia in 2015, after serving as Director of Strength and Conditioning at the University of Central Florida for 13 years. At Georgia, Ellis helped coach the Bulldogs to five bowl seasons including a college football championship appearance in 2017. Ellis has 29 years of experience in the field including 24 years as a head strength and conditioning coach with stops at Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Illinois State, Ole Miss and Arkansas in addition to UCF. In May of 2003, Ellis was awarded the highest honor in his field of expertise when he was certified as a master strength and conditioning coach (MSCC). The title of master strength and conditioning coach represents professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise as well as longevity in the field. He is also CPR/AED certified. He serves on the Board of Directors for the CSCCA. At UCF, Ellis worked directly with the football program while overseeing the strength, speed and conditioning efforts for UCF's 16 sport athletics program. During his time at UCF, the Knights recorded four 10-win seasons including 12-1 in 2013 and 2014 Fiesta Bowl victory over Baylor. Ellis spent time in the same capacity at Georgia Tech from 2001-04. While head strength and conditioning coach at Wake Forest from 1994-2001, Ellis was named the 2000 Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Professional of the Year for the Atlantic Coast Conference by the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Prior to his stretch at Wake Forest, Ellis spent four years, from 1991-94, as head strength and conditioning coordinator at Illinois State and two years (1989-91) as an assistant strength coach at Ole Miss. Ellis earned his bachelor's degree in physical education and health from Alabama in 1987 and received a master's degree in education from Arkansas in 1989. He is married to the former Dyann Edmondston of Medford, NY. They have two daughters, Jessica and Nicole, and two sons, Eric and Brian.