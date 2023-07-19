The 2023 SEC Media Days are here, and with that comes new storylines and answers to old questions. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Arkansas football program is whether or not sophomore defensive back Quincey McAdoo will be healthy to play in the upcoming football season.

On May 1, McAdoo was hospitalized after a car accident and very little details have been provided regarding his health since. Head coach Sam Pittman provided an update on McAdoo in Nashville today.

"Quincey is still rehabbing. There's a great chance he'll get back to 100%, I just don't know how long that's going to be..." Pittman told reporters. "For me to say that he'll have an opportunity to play this year would probably be premature. We’re just hoping that he can come back and live a normal full life, and if that happens to have football in it so be it. I think he'll be cleared a little bit more in 3-4 weeks and then we'll go from there."

The Clarendon, Arkansas, native was a Rivals four-star wide receiver prospect out of high school and had a stellar freshman season at defensive back for the Razorbacks in 2022.

McAdoo made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back to help a secondary riddled with injuries. He started four of the nine games in which he appeared, racking up 20 solo tackles, a sack and two interceptions.

With a promising career ahead of him, fans are hopeful that McAdoo can continue making impact plays on the football field. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that McAdoo is healthy and close to living a normal life again.