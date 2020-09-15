The first week of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 13 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league. It’s worth noting that number doesn’t include Dan Skipper, who was on the Lions’ IR until reaching an injury settlement Monday, or the seven former Razorbacks currently on practice squads. Here’s a look at how the 13 players on rosters performed over the weekend… McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) at Steelers Season Stats: N/A We’ll have to wait at least another week for Agim to make his NFL debut. He was one of the Broncos’ seven inactive players in their 16-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team Week 2: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 22 defensive snaps, 18 special teams snaps; 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 TFL Curl played so well in his debut that some fans are already calling for him to start. In Washington’s 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie safety played just 22 defensive snaps - and 18 special teams snaps - but made them count, as two of his three tackles for for a loss. His first tackle resulted in a loss of two yards and came in the red zone, helping limit the Eagles to a field goal. The second was even more impactful, as he sniffed out a screen and made a tackle six yards behind the line of scrimmage. What made that play even bigger is that it was part of a three-and-out following Washington’s game-tying score early in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia eventually had to punt it away and Washington scored again to take the lead after trailing 17-0 early.

Trey Flowers sacks Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Packers Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 46 defensive snaps, 1 special teams snap; 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 FF Starting at defensive end in Detroit’s 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears, Flowers played 46 defensive snaps and one special teams snap. He dominated to the tune of an 82.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the top mark on the Lions’ defense. Included in his six tackles - all but one of which were solo - and four total quarterback pressures was a big strip-sack on third-and-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Although the Bears eventually recovered it, they faced a fourth-and-41 and had to punt it back to Detroit, which had a 10-point lead at the time.

This #Bears play resulted in a FOURTH AND FORTY ONE! Not great, Mitch Trubisky. (Nice play by Trey Flowers, though). #Lions pic.twitter.com/fPMisXBORH — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) September 13, 2020

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots Week 2: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Seahawks Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 special teams snaps Active for the first time in his professional career, Froholdt served as a backup interior lineman in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins and played just four special teams snaps. Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Jets Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 35 defensive snaps, 23 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended Despite a strong rookie season last year, Greenlaw came off the bench in San Francisco’s 24-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He racked up five tackles - including three solo and one for a loss - while playing just 35 of 82 defensive snaps. He also contributed 23 snaps on special teams. An unnecessary roughness penalty that cost his team 15 yards was certainly a negative, but Greenlaw also made a big play when he deflected a pass that eventually fell into a teammate’s arms for an interception. The performance landed him on Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week with an impressive 84.2 grade.

First they're Tartt, then they're sweet 🤗@Quaski29 with the INT and 16-yard pickup!



📺 #AZvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/X2XhsQBllu — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 13, 2020

Hunter Henry - Los Angeles Chargers Week 2: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Chiefs Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 59 offensive snaps; 5 receptions, 73 yards Playing with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Henry hauled in a team-high five passes for 73 yards in the Chargers’ 16-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. His biggest play came in the closing seconds of the first half when he had a 33-yard catch and run that got Los Angeles into field goal range. His performance earned a 74.7 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the second-best on the Chargers’ offense.

Cody Hollister - Tennessee Titans Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Jaguars Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 4 offensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps Hollister was active in the Titans’ 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos, but did not record any statistics. He played four offensive snaps - with no targets - and seven special teams snaps.

Jason Peters blocks Washington DE Chase Young (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Peters - Philadelphia Eagles Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Rams Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 68 offensive snaps Originally rejoining the Eagles to move inside to guard, Peters ended up starting at his usual left tackle spot in the Eagles’ 27-17 loss to the Washington Football Team. The late position change seemingly showed in his play, as he struggled to block rookie Chase Young and ended up posting a 58.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade and 48.7 run-blocking grade.

Ok so this is like tossing meat to a starving crowd. But... another Chase Young moment. Look at how he plays the double team. Strong base. Stays square. Neither blocker has him in full. Splits. Kerrigan: ‘As advertised.’ pic.twitter.com/Xb05o8bVHd — John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2020

Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Packers Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 78 offensive snaps, 6 special teams snaps Although the Lions blew a late lead and lost to the Chicago Bears 27-23, they got a really good performance out of Ragnow. Playing all 78 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps, the former Arkansas standout earned an 80.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the second-best mark on the offensive side of the ball. That performance was a big reason behind Adrian Peterson rushing for 93 yards on just 14 carries - an impressive average of 6.6 yards per attempt.

Frank Ragnow and Joe Dahl could not have played this any cleaner. pic.twitter.com/uGamF1xoX6 — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) September 14, 2020

Randy Ramsey - Green Bay Packers Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Lions Season Stats: N/A Ramsey was one of the Packers’ seven inactive players in their 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Jeremy Sprinkle - Washington Football Team Week 2: 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals Season Stats: 1 game (1 start), 28 offensive snaps, 18 special teams snaps Despite starting in Washington’s 27-17 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Sprinkle played just 28 offensive snaps. That is almost half the number of snaps Logan Thomas got at the position. Sprinkle, who also played 18 special teams snaps, was not targeted with a pass. Armon Watts - Minnesota Vikings Week 2: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Colts Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 37 defensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 37 defensive snaps, 7 special teams snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo) Although he didn’t start in the Vikings’ 43-34 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Watts was active and came off the bench early. In fact, his lone tackle - which was assisted - came on the game’s opening drive. He ended up playing nearly half - 37 of 78 - of the defensive snaps and was also on the field for seven special teams snaps. It was not a particularly great game for Watts, as his Pro Football Focus grade ranked just 74th out of the 95 graded interior defensive linemen on Sunday. He did not report a single pressure or run stop, according to PFF. He may have been slightly hindered, though, as some reporters noted he limped off the field at one point during the game. Deatrich Wise Jr. - New England Patriots Week 2: 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday (NBC) at Seahawks Season Stats: 1 game (0 starts), 24 defensive snaps; 1 tackle (0 solo), 1 QB hit Coming off the bench in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins, Wise played just 24 defensive snaps. His lone tackle was assisted, as he and teammate John Simon teamed up to stop Matt Breida for no gain on a first down play deep in New England territory during the second quarter. That helped the Patriots limit Miami to a field goal. Wise also had a quarterback hit.