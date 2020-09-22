College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. There were 12 former Arkansas players on 53-man rosters across the league, with one demoted to the practice squad last week.

It’s worth noting that number doesn’t include the other seven former Razorbacks currently on practice squads.

Here’s a look at how those on active rosters performed over the weekend…

McTelvin Agim - Denver Broncos

Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) vs. Buccaneers

Season Stats: N/A

Just as he was last week, Agim was one of the Broncos’ seven inactive players in their 26-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s a chance he could make his NFL debut next week, though, as Denver lost defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker to injuries in Sunday’s loss.

Kamren Curl - Washington Football Team

Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Browns

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 54 defensive snaps, 27 special teams snaps; 5 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL

Curl followed up his impressive debut with another solid performance in Washington’s 30-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Playing 32 defensive snaps - 10 more than last week - he notched a pair of solo tackles and earned a 66.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Once again, his play - coupled with Troy Apke’s poor play - has fans and even several media members calling for Curl to start sooner rather than later.

Trey Flowers - Detroit Lions

Week 3: 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday (FOX) at Cardinals

Season Stats: 2 games (2 starts), 89 defensive snaps, 8 special teams snap; 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 FF

It was a rough day for the Lions’ defense in their 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Flowers registered just one pressure and no official statistics, earning a 64.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, but that was still one of the highest marks among Detroit defenders.

Most notably, Flowers played only 43 of 73 defensive snaps, which was just under 60 percent and was one less than backup Romeo Okwara. He also contributed a career-high seven special teams snaps.

Hjalte Froholdt - New England Patriots

Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (CBS) vs. Raiders

Season Stats: 2 games (0 starts), 9 special teams snaps

Active for a second straight week, Froholdt served as a backup interior lineman in the Patriots’ 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but he has yet to see the field on offense. He played just five special teams snaps Sunday as a member of the field goal/extra point unit.

Dre Greenlaw - San Francisco 49ers

Week 3: Noon CT Sunday (FOX) at Giants

Season Stats: 2 games (1 start), 52 defensive snaps, 40 special teams snaps; 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 pass defended

After a dominant performance in the opener, Greenlaw was in the starting lineup for the 49ers’ 31-13 win over the New York Jets. However, his playing time was cut in half - just 17 defensive snaps - and his Pro Football Focus grade dropped from an 84.2 in Week 1 (the second-best among all NFL linebackers) to a 43.1 in Week 2. He made just one solo tackle.

It’s worth mentioning, though, that Greenlaw missed some time and might have been hampered by an injury suffered while playing on the kickoff coverage unit. (He played 17 special teams snaps.) Luckily, the injury didn’t keep him out, as he eventually returned to the game.