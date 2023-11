The 2023-24 NBA season is fully underway, and there are multiple former Arkansas Razorback basketball players making their presences known throughout the league.

According to RealGM, Arkansas currently ranks third in the Southeastern Conference in total number of players on an NBA roster with nine. Kentucky comes in first with 26 and LSU is second with 10.

Arkansas has six players in the NBA that played for current head coach Eric Musselman — including Anthony Black (2023), Nick Smith Jr. (2023), Stanley Umude (2022), Jaylin Williams (2022), Moses Moody (2021) and Isaiah Joe (2020).

The other three former Hogs are Daniel Gafford (2019), Bobby Portis (2015) and Patrick Beverley (2009).

Want to know how your favorite Pro Hogs are performing? HawgBeat has you covered with stats and highlights up to this point in the season...