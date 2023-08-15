Once again the Arkansas Razorbacks are facing one of the toughest schedules in the country for the 2023 season.

Head coach Sam Pittman has rebuilt his roster and coaching staff entering his fourth year leading the program.

Highlighting Pittman’s squad is a pair of returning Heisman hopefuls in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. They — along with a slew of transfer portal additions — form a roster ready to tackle anything in front of it.

But just how difficult is Arkansas' 2023 schedule? With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll release Monday morning, the Razorbacks are set to battle four ranked teams with another three that received votes.

HawgBeat takes a deep dive into each opponent and ranks the Razorbacks' 2023 schedule on opponent difficulty.