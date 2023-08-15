Ranking Arkansas football's 2023 schedule by opponent difficulty
Once again the Arkansas Razorbacks are facing one of the toughest schedules in the country for the 2023 season.
Head coach Sam Pittman has rebuilt his roster and coaching staff entering his fourth year leading the program.
Highlighting Pittman’s squad is a pair of returning Heisman hopefuls in quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. They — along with a slew of transfer portal additions — form a roster ready to tackle anything in front of it.
But just how difficult is Arkansas' 2023 schedule? With the preseason AP Top 25 Poll release Monday morning, the Razorbacks are set to battle four ranked teams with another three that received votes.
HawgBeat takes a deep dive into each opponent and ranks the Razorbacks' 2023 schedule on opponent difficulty.
No. 12 - Western Carolina
2022 record: 6-5 (4-4 SoCon)
2022 Total defense: 71st (FCS)
2022 Total offense: 6th (FCS)
The easiest game of Arkansas' 2023 season is also its first. On the offensive side of the ball, the Catamounts return an offensive line with four preseason All-Conference selections. They'll give the Razorbacks' new-look defensive front a solid test to open the season.
Western Carolina also returns a quarterback duo in Cole Gonzales and Carlos Davis that combined for 250 completions, 3,173 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022.
The Catamount's are a middle-of-the-pack FCS defense that stands no chance against Jefferson, Sanders and the rest of Arkansas’ offense. Expect the Razorbacks to finish this game by halftime.
No. 11 - Kent State
2022 record: 5-7 (4-4 MAC)
2022 Total defense: 90th
2022 Total offense: 65th
The Golden Flashes are a step up from the Catamounts in this Week 2 matchup. They were competitive with the eventual national champions in 2022, as they dropped their game against Georgia 39-22.
However, there's a reason Kent State is the lowest FBS team on the list. Picked to finished last in the East Division of the MAC by the league's coaches, first-year head coach Kenni Burns will be leading a roster full of new players after losing 14 to the transfer portal during the offseason.
Expect the Razorbacks to flex their muscles and take advantage of the Golden Flashes' inexperience in the home opener at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
No. 10 - Florida International
2022 record: 4-8 (2-6 CUSA)
2022 Total defense: 127th
2022 Total offense: 121st
Sandwiched in between Auburn and Missouri, Florida International provides a nice break in the tail end of the season for the Razorbacks. I was tempted to switch the Panthers around with Kent State at the two and three spots, but the fact that this game comes towards the end of a back-breaking SEC schedule gives it the edge.
Florida International finished the 2022 season with wins over Bryant, New Mexico State, Charlotte and Lousiana Tech. Its largest defeat came in Week 3 versus Western Kentucky, a game it lost 73-0.
Junior quarterback Grayson James showed flashes of his potential in back-to-back games against Charlotte and Louisiana Tech with 627 yards and four touchdowns combined, but facing a new and improved Arkansas secondary will present an entirely unique set of challenges.
Look for the Hogs to get some players some much needed rest in this week 11 matchup.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news