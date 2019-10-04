Arkansas has an open date in week six so, as the coaches hit the road to recruit hard this week, we're taking a look at the top remaining targets in the 2020 class, where Arkansas stands with them, and with their current 2020 commits.

The Razorbacks have 15 commits right now, so they're 6-8 commits away from a full class. Most of those remaining spots will go to targets on the defensive side of the ball:

