HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Aliou Bah, Julian Humphrey, Sam Mbake

The first athlete up in this week’s recruiting roundup is a 4-star, 6-foot-6, 316-pound offensive tackle out of IMG Academy, Aliou Bah. The big man originally from Memphis is one of the nation’s top linemen, ranked as the 29th best in the nation at his position. Sitting at 32 offers, Bah does not have any top schools yet, but he wants to start visiting more schools once the season is over.

“I have visited Florida, LSU, Vanderbilt, Mizzou, and others,” Bah said. “Right now, I have been doing virtual visits, but I can’t wait until this coronavirus stuff clears up, so I can see my future.”

The surplus of offers is nothing but fuel to the fire for Bah, as he uses them as motivation for the upcoming season.

“I am first off blessed to be in this position looking at the upcoming season and seizing every opportunity I have,” Bah said. “I am working on my stuff, taking it all in, and focused on the overall goal.”

Bah received his offer from Arkansas back when Chad Morris was still the head coach but he has a relationship with Sam Pittman that extends back to his time in Athens.