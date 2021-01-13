HawgBeat - Razorback targets in Rivals' new top 150

The Arkansas Razorbacks have one commit for the 2022 hoops class, Morrilton small forward Joseph Pinion, and they have offers out to more than 30 other prospects. Most are ranked in the Rivals150, which was just updated for the junior class on Wednesday.

Check out how Arkansas's targets fared in this new rankings cycle:

HOG COMMITS

6'6" 185 SF Joseph Pinion 4* No. 113 -> 113

COMMITMENT STORY | SCOUTING REPORT

2022 OFFERS

6’2” 168 PG Nick Smith 4* No. 29 -> No. 36

6'2" 185 SG Derrian Ford 4* No. 38 - No. 43

6'10" 190 C Kel'el Ware 4* No. 42 - No. 37

6'4" 180 SG Javion Guy-King (not ranked)

6'8" 200 PF Creed Williamson (not ranked)

TEXAS

6'5" 190 PG Keyonte George 5* No. 10 -> No. 6

6'4" 180 SG Cason Wallace 4* No. 16 -> No. 19

6'10" 240 C Lee Dort 5* No.19 -> No. 26

6'5" 175 SG Rylan Griffen 4* No. 43 -> No. 53

6'7" 198 SF Colin Smith 4* No. 59 -> No. 64

6'5" 180 SF Jordan Walsh 4* No. 71 -> No. 76

6'2" 165 PG Austin Nunez 4* No. 72 -> No. 63

6'2" 160 PG Noah Shelby 3* No. 141 -> No. 145

CALIFORNIA

6'8" 210 PF Kijani Wright 5* No.11 -> No. 10

6'5" 170 PG Chance Westry 4* No.26 -> No. 32

6'5" 180 SG Joseph Hunter 4* No.64 -> No. 70

6'6" 190 SG Ramel Lloyd 4* No.110 -> No. 127

KANSAS

6'7" 190 SF Mark Mitchell 5* No.9 -> No. 9

6'7" 190 SF Aidan Shaw 4* No. 48 -> No. 50

FLORIDA

6'6" 220 SF Jarace Walker 5* No.12 -> No. 11

6'6" 195 PG Amen Thompson 4* No. 44 -> No. 38

6'10" 210 PF Gregg Glenn III 4* No.47 -> No. 52

6'6" 195 SG Ausar Thompson 4* No. 57 -> No. 40

MINNESOTA

6’5” 185 SF Prince Aligbe 4* No.56 -> No. 59

UTAH

6'0" 155 PG Richard Isaacs 4* No.28 -> No. 30

LOUISIANA

6'8" 190 PF Kyran Ratliff (not ranked)

INDIANA

6'10" 205 C Vincent Iwuchukwu 4* No.25 - No. 29

VIRGINIA

6'1" 170 PG Jayden Epps 4* No.53 -> No. 106

TENNESSEE

6'6" 175 SF Brandon Miller 4* No.14 -> No. 17

6'8" 210 SF Braeden Moore 3* Not ranked -> No. 125

IOWA

6'8" 185 PF Ruot Bijiek (not ranked)

ALABAMA

6'6" 190 SF Barry Dunning Jr. 4* No.50 - No. 54

Follow Arkansas recruiting with the HawgBeat 2022 Big Board on the Trough!