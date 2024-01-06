After securing an early 11-5 lead in the first half, it felt like the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-5, 0-1 SEC) were carrying the right mindset to pull off an upset against the No. 25 Auburn Tigers (12-2, 1-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

That feeling wore off quickly, though, as sloppy play fueled by careless basketball handed the Razorbacks a 37-30 halftime deficit.

"We’re pretty disappointed in 1-14 tonight," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "We had a great crowd. Understanding how hard the SEC is, understanding the competitive nature, understanding the size, understanding the physicality, understanding the will to win.

"I thought we played good in the first half. Not good, but we played decent enough to give ourselves a chance. We did not play the end of the first half very well at all."

In need of a victory to help its post season metrics, Arkansas had to make some serious adjustments to spark a comeback in the second half. Instead, the Hogs continued to make low-effort plays that included multiple airballs and blow-by buckets for Auburn.

"We’ve struggled on pick-and-rolls," Musselman said. "Your shot selection has a lot to do with your transition defense. So, I mean… When you lose by 30, we could go all the way around the room and each of you could pick a different area and you would all be right. We stunk in all areas.

"We’ve got to get a lot better. We’ve got to be a lot more competitive. So, with that, I will say you guys all saw how poorly we played and there’s a million things we could discuss, but we stunk in all those areas."