HawgBeat - Razorbacks nab former OL commit Ty'Kieast Crawford out of transfer portal

Charlotte offensive lineman Ty'Kieast Crawford has called the Hogs for a second time, pledging himself to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal. If the name sounds familiar, it should.

The former Carthage HS 4-star committed to Arkansas and Chad Morris in April of 2019 over 20 other offers including LSU, Texas A&M and Tennessee. The commitment obviously did not last. The tackle decommitted from Arkansas after the Hogs' lost to Kentucky on the road, a couple weeks before Morris was fired. The majority of the 2020 class went the same way until Sam Pittman came in to put it back together.

Crawford would've been off to another SEC school most likely but he didn't initially make the grades to qualify and committed to playing at Kilgore College, a JUCO in Texas. Things worked out however and Crawford was able to sign an NLI with Charlotte.

Charlotte averages about one 3-star signee per year, so Crawford's signing was historic for the Niners and he came in ready to make an impact. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound lineman played in all six games but contributed major snaps in three–against App. St., FAU and North Texas.

In 58 pass blocking snaps, Crawford didn't give up a sack but allowed five pressures, including one QB hit. He was also penalized once in his 151 total snaps.

Due to NCAA legislation in effect because of COVID-19, Crawford doesn't lose a year of eligibility for his time at Charlotte and he still has five years to play four seasons. If the NCAA rules positively this month on new transfer rules, the Texas native could be eligible to play right away, using up his one-time, penalty-free transfer.

Pittman noted that the return of left tackle Myron Cunningham and guard Ty Clary may have changed their needs in the transfer portal but they could still go after one more offensive lineman in the portal, as well as a couple defensive linemen.

Crawford is the Hogs' second transfer addition so far for the 2021 season. Arkansas added another former 4-star, Penn State cornerback Trent Gordon, the day before early signing last month.

Arkansas's 2021 OL Room

Ty Clary - redshirt senior

Myron Cunningham - redshirt senior

Shane Clenin - redshirt junior

Dalton Wagner - redshirt junior

Noah Gatlin - redshirt sophomore

Ryan Winkel - redshirt sophomore

Luke Jones - redshirt sophomore

Ricky Stromberg - sophomore

Brady Latham - redshirt freshman

Beaux Limmer - redshirt freshman

Dylan Rathcke - redshirt freshman

Ray Curry - freshman

Jalen St. John - freshman

Marcus Henderson - freshman

Ty'Kieast Crawford - freshman

Cole Carson - freshman

Terry Wells - freshman

Devon Manuel - freshman