Arkansas high school basketball consistently produces a great deal of high major talent and future NBA players. Names like Archie Goodwin, Bobby Portis, Malik Monk, and Daniel Gafford are some of the first that come to mind, along with the recent 2020 class that ranked in the top-10 nationally. The trend of talented prospects looks to continue.

On Thursday, the Razorback staff extended new offers to in-state prospects Creed Williamson, Layden Blocker, and Annor Boateng. All three are from the Little Rock area and are part of three different recruiting classes.