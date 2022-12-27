Despite having just 55 scholarship players available for Wednesday's Liberty Bowl matchup with Kansas, the Arkansas Razorbacks are remaining confident in winning a second straight bowl game.

Head coach Sam Pittman has talked about how the remaining players are the ones who want to be there, and that might lead to a more inspired performance.

"I think the ones that we have out there are fired up and ready to go," Pittman said Dec. 19. "Again, at some point, you want guys that want to be a Hog. The ones that want to that are out there at practice, they’re excited to be that way. I think we have enough talent to go and compete. And I believe that we’ll do that with all my heart."

That mindset from Pittman has found its way into the minds of the Arkansas players.

"Coach Pittman, he says all the time that we’re only really focused on the people and the players that’s here," defensive tackle Cam Ball said. "All love to everybody else who went on a different route or different journey, but we still have a game ahead (Wednesday), and everybody is all bought in in the locker room and on the field, and we’re just ready to prepare and get ready for our next opponent."

Last year, LSU played in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State with just 39 scholarship players, so things could be much worse.

Arkansas will be facing a motivated Kansas team that will be playing in its first bowl game since 2008. Redshirt senior safety Simeon Blair said it wasn't long ago that the Razorbacks were in a similar position of being excited to just play any postseason football.

"I mean, not too long ago, we were in them same shoes," Blair said last Tuesday. "We still have guys in this locker room who were around on those teams, who were very hungry. So we know what to expect. Because we knew how it felt when we went out there and we played in our first bowl game. We know they’re going to come out very hard and we’re going to have to match their energy, and really overcome it with just playing with each other, playing for one another."

On paper, the Razorbacks have a favorable matchup against the Jayhawks, even with the lack of depth. Add in a healthy KJ Jefferson at quarterback and a solid group of veteran players offensively and that group should be able to move the ball.

Defensively, the Hogs have a young group that will be ready to put their talents on display at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

"I mean everybody is eager," Ball said. "You know we have a lot of people who didn’t get a chance to see the field as much or even were just basically on special teams. The thing about us on the defensive side of the ball is we always remain hungry. We always want more. Whenever that opportunity comes, our coaches have gotten us prepared. So all the young guys are ready to step up and showcase our talents."

Ball is just one of a few younger players that will get their chance to play significant snaps against the Jayhawks. He will be starting at the defensive tackle spot, something he said he was ready for.

"As far as (the Liberty Bowl) stepping up, my teammates need me more than ever now," Ball said. "I would say I’m up to the challenge and I’m ready to go out there and showcase my talents."

Though the focus from the outside looking in will be on the players that left the Razorbacks, the focus from the inside will be on victory.

"The only thing in our head is to win, and that’s by any means necessary, that’s with guys out," Blair said. "We’re not really worried about that. We’re practicing hard as we can each and every single day, making sure we do our jobs, making sure we gonna go out there and dominate on the 28th like we’re supposed to."

The Hogs and Jayhawks will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The game will be televised on ESPN.