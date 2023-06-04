Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Official visit weekends start on campus

The NCAA recruiting dead period has ended, meaning recruits can now start taking official visits to prospective college campuses until June 26. As expected, Arkansas has a slew of visitors who will be taking a closer look at Arkansas over the next few weekends. The first weekend of the month, though, is small. Just one recruit is set to be on campus this weekend. Three-star wide receiver CJ Brown out of Bentonville began his month of official visits with a trip to Arkansas spanning from Friday-Sunday. Brown is slated to announce his college decision on June 30, and he also has plans to visit Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Minnesota this month in addition to Arkansas. Four-star linebacker and current LSU commit Xavier Atkins was supposed to take his official visit this weekend, but rescheduled for later in the month. To stay up-to-date on who will be taking official visits, join The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.

Arkansas offers three-star lineman out of Mississippi scheduled, official visit planned

Arkansas has done a solid job recruiting in the state of Mississippi this cycle, already nabbing two four-star athletes out of the Magnolia State in JuJu Pope and Noreel White. The Hogs have their eyes set on another recruit in three-star offensive lineman William Echoles. Echoles is rated by Rivals as an offensive tackle, but is being recruited to Arkansas to play on the defensive line. He reported the offer from Arkansas on Thursday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIEFya2Fuc2FzIFVu aXZlcnNpdHnwn5CX4p2X77iPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Nc0x5bGVzRWNob2xlczE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1zTHls ZXNFY2hvbGVzMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9M YXdyZW5jSG9wa2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGF3cmVuY0hv cGtpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFjQ29y bGVvbmU3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFjQ29ybGVvbmU3NDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYXlsb3JEYW1wZWVy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYXlsb3JEYW1wZWVyPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlZ2dpZUJ1Y2hhbmFuP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSZWdnaWVCdWNoYW5hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaERla2VBZGFtcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hEZWtlQWRhbXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8yYzdGc3hqVkRPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMmM3RnN4alZE TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyA1MvCfkrBXaWxsaWFtIEVjaG9sZXMgKEBlY2hv bGVzX3dpbGxpYW0pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWNo b2xlc193aWxsaWFtL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY0MzYzOTg0ODM1ODEzMzc3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Echoles confirmed to HawgBeat he will take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 16. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman has picked up multiple offers from SEC schools, including Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Echoles is one of four recruits from the state of Mississippi and one of three defensive lineman set up for official visits to Arkansas this month.

Arkansas out of the running for five-star defensive lineman

Arkansas in January hosted now five-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, who left impressed with Arkansas' facilities, but he announced a top five schools and did not include the Razorbacks. When the initial Rivals rankings were released in February, Franklin found himself ranked the No. 12 overall player in the nation. The Lake Cormorant, Mississippi, native's top five included Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida State. Arkansas has three defensive linemen in the class of 2024 already committed in four-star defensive ends Kavion Henderson and Charleston Collins, as well as three-star defensive tackle Dion Stutts.

Three-star offensive lineman out of Kentucky plans official visit to Arkansas

Arkansas still has yet to gain a commitment from an offensive lineman in the class of 2024, but the coaching staff is still in on some highly-regarded recruits. One such recruit is Zuri Madison, a three-star offensive lineman from Lexington, Kentucky. Madison posted on Twitter on Tuesday, saying he has locked in for an official visit the weekend of June 16.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdpbGwgYmUgd2l0aCB0aGUgaG9ncyBKdW5lIDE2LTE4IGZvciBh biBvZmZpY2lhbCB2aXNpdCDCru+4j+Kaqu+4j/CflLTwn5CXPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaG5hdGVtY3BlZWs/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNobmF0ZW1jcGVlazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GRG91Z2xhc3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ARkRvdWdsYXNzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ29hY2hDS2VubmVkeT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hDS2VubmVkeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S YXpvcmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83WTA4N2tQdzV5Ij5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vN1kwODdrUHc1eTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBadXJpIE1hZGlz b27wn4yfIChAWnVyaV9fTWFkaXNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9adXJpX19NYWRpc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjYzNjcwNDgzMTEwMjk3 NjAxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Ranked the No. 3 player in the state of Kentucky in the 2024 class, Madison holds offers from Illinois, Miami and Kentucky. He was offered by Arkansas on May 17. In addition to his trip to Arkansas, Madison also has official visits scheduled to West Virginia on June 9 and Miami on June 23. Madison is not the only offensive lineman the Hogs will host in the month of June. Four-stars Fletcher Westphal and Kai Greer will be on campus as well as in-state lineman Kobe Branham, who is set to make a decision on his college future on June 26.

Four-star defensive end TJ Lindsey includes Arkansas in top 10

The Hogs have made the cut for another highly-rated defensive lineman as TJ Lindsey included Arkansas in his Top 10 he released on Thursday. Lindsey, who was playing for Bryant High School but recently announced he is spending his senior season in Florida at IMG Academy, posted his top 10 on his Twitter account.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSAyIPCfpJTigKYu4p2UPGJyPvCfk7g6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaXNhYWNfc2hlbG9yP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBpc2FhY19zaGVsb3I8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9QMllJb3hLN0lmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUDJZSW94SzdJZjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUSiBMaW5kc2V5IChAVGpMaW5kc2V5XykgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UakxpbmRzZXlfL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY0NDMw ODg1Njc5MDM0MzY5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Shortly after releasing that top 10, however, Lindsey reported an offer from Alabama, which will likely shake things up in his recruitment. Arkansas has done well recruiting in-state this class, snagging two recruits in Charleston Collins and four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield. The Hogs are also squarely in the mix for two more in the aforementioned Brown and Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham.

Three-star defensive back with Arkansas ties includes Hogs in top 6