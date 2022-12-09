Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Transfer OL Joshua Braun calls the Hogs

The Arkansas football staff got their first commitment from the transfer portal on Monday as offensive lineman Joshua Braun committed to the Hogs. He visited the program over the weekend and made his decision public on Monday. He was committed to Sam Pittman in the class of 2020 at Georgia before Pittman took the Arkansas job.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIGFuZCBleGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRoYXQgSSBh bSBmdXJ0aGVyaW5nIG15IGVkdWNhdGlvbiBhbmQgZm9vdGJhbGwgY2FyZWVy IGF0IHRoZSBVbml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIEFya2Fuc2FzISBXb28gUGlnIFNvb2ll IfCfkJc8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0 dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuPC9h PjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hDS2VubmVkeT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDS2VubmVkeTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9pWGFrOXBuRkRlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaVhhazlwbkZEZTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb3NodWEgQnJhdW4gKEBFbE9zbzcyKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsT3NvNzIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTk5MDg1 MTMyOTkzODYzNjg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNSwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle was a 5.8 four-star recruit in the class of 2020. Braun served as a reserve offensive lineman his freshman season in 2020, and he saw action in 11 games. As a sophomore in 2021, Braun started seven games and appeared in 13 at left and right guard. For an exclusive HawgBeat interview with Braun, who gave his thoughts on the Razorbacks and Pittman, click here.

Arkansas on the hunt for new defensive coordinator

For the first time in Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's time with the Hogs, he is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. Barry Odom accepted the head coaching position at UNLV on Tuesday. The move comes after he and Tulsa, where he was considered to be the top choice to fill the head coaching vacancy, could not come to an agreement. Still, prior to his departure, he was on the recruiting trail visiting some recruits in their homes. The Rebels finished 5-7 last season and fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference. It has not yet been announced if he is bringing any of his defensive staff from Arkansas with him. It will be interesting to see who the Hogs hire as the new defensive coordinator and how soon it will come. The Razorbacks have 12 defensive commitments in the 2023 class, and the new hire will likely determine how many of them stick around.

Hogs to host UNC QB transfer Jacolby Criswell

As of today, Arkansas only has one scholarship quarterback on the roster in KJ Jefferson. The Hogs are trying to address the depth problem through the portal, and they are set to host Morrilton native Jacolby Criswell this weekend. Criswell was a 4-star quarterback coming out of high school in the 2019 class, and chose North Carolina over Arkansas. When he left the state, former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris had just been fired and it was too late for Pittman to try to keep the signal-caller home. Criswell has seen limited action at UNC the three years he spent there, but he was the backup behind a preseason Heisman contender in Sam Howell in 2020 and 2021, and narrowly lost the starting quarterback battle to legacy recruit Drake Maye. In his three seasons with the Tar Heels, Criswell thrown for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception. For a full list of visitors this weekend on the Hill, join the Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.

KJ Jefferson returning for final season

Perhaps the biggest recruit after the season ended was already on the roster, as KJ Jefferson announced he will be returning to the program for his final season with the Razorbacks.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYW4mIzM5O3Qgc3RvcCB3aGF0IEdvZCBnb3QgZm9yIHlvdfCfmY/w n4+9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LTVQ/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLTVQ8L2E+IPCf krAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RuMk9ZMXF4N0siPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UbjJPWTFxeDdLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtKX0plZmZlcnNv bjIgKEBral9qZWZmZXJzb24yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2tqX2plZmZlcnNvbjIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTg4MjcyNjEwNTgxMTc2MzI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jefferson, who was eligible for the NFL Draft in 2023, decided to give it one more year at Arkansas. This season, Jefferson battled injury for a few games, missing the Mississippi State and LSU games. Still he threw for 2,361 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.

2023 commitments report offers from Oklahoma, Colorado

With the loss of Odom to UNLV, Oklahoma is trying to get in on 2023 defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr., who reported an OU offer on Wednesday. The North Little Rock native is a 5.7 three-star recruit and committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. Now that he holds that Oklahoma offer, the staff will need to spend extra time to make sure they get their guy to the Hill. With the defensive coordinator position up in the air, though, that could be a difficult battle if Oklahoma can get Rhodes to visit Norman.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IEFGVEVSIEEgR1JFQVQgQ09OVkVSU0FUSU9OIFdJVEggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFZlbmFibGVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFZlbmFibGVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL01pZ3VlbENoYXZpczY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBNaWd1ZWxDaGF2aXM2NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9PVV9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT1VfRm9v dGJhbGw8L2E+IEkgYW0gQmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIEFuIG9mZmVyISEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hidmZITkNtanIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS94YnZmSE5DbWpyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFF1aW5jeSBSaG9kZXMg SnIgKEBRdWluY3lSaG9kZXNKcjMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUXVpbmN5UmhvZGVzSnIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAwNjIzNjc0NTcwMjgw OTYxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDcsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Another recruit in the 2023 class, Paris Patterson, reported an offer from Colorado on Dec. 4. Normally, that wouldn't be such a big deal. Colorado finished 1-11 last season, dead last in the Pac-12, but it's the new coaching staff there that has all eyes on Boulder. Deion Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer, took the reins for the Buffaloes, and he is going to use the portal heavily to get his team to be competitive in 2023.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ib25vcmVkIHRvIGJlIG9mZmVyZWQgYnkgVGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkg b2YgQ29sb3JhZG/wn6asIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Rm9vdGJhbGxfRmx5ZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGb290YmFs bF9GbHllcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGlt QnJld3N0ZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRpbUJyZXdzdGVyPC9h PiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNfQ2xpbnQ/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc19DbGludDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxlblRyaWV1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBbGxlblRyaWV1PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFk YW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20veWNs aWZmNTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHljbGlmZjU4PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vN0dtSk5tSlhlYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzdHbUpObUpYZWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFyaXMgUGF0dGVyc29uIGpy IChAcF9wYXR0ZXJzb25qcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9wX3BhdHRlcnNvbmpyL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5NTA4MTA3OTIyNTQ2Njg4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Arkansas coaches spent time with Patterson last week while out on the road, and while it sounds like the East Saint Louis, Illinois, native is still solid to the Hogs, the coaching staff will need to keep an eye on Patterson ahead of signing day on Dec. 21.

Drew Sanders declares for the NFL Draft, will opt out of bowl game

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, who transferred to the program from Alabama at the end of the 2021 season, has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forgo the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas. Sanders made his announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0VFN0RQUTUwMTMiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FRTdEUFE1MDEzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERyZXcgU2Fu ZGVycyAoQERyZXdfMTZTYW5kZXJzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RyZXdfMTZTYW5kZXJzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjAwMTU3MTk4NDExMjM1 MzI4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==