Recruiting Roundup: Coaching search adds to crazy portal week
Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Roundup
Transfer OL Joshua Braun calls the Hogs
The Arkansas football staff got their first commitment from the transfer portal on Monday as offensive lineman Joshua Braun committed to the Hogs. He visited the program over the weekend and made his decision public on Monday.
He was committed to Sam Pittman in the class of 2020 at Georgia before Pittman took the Arkansas job.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound tackle was a 5.8 four-star recruit in the class of 2020.
Braun served as a reserve offensive lineman his freshman season in 2020, and he saw action in 11 games. As a sophomore in 2021, Braun started seven games and appeared in 13 at left and right guard.
For an exclusive HawgBeat interview with Braun, who gave his thoughts on the Razorbacks and Pittman, click here.
Arkansas on the hunt for new defensive coordinator
For the first time in Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's time with the Hogs, he is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator. Barry Odom accepted the head coaching position at UNLV on Tuesday.
The move comes after he and Tulsa, where he was considered to be the top choice to fill the head coaching vacancy, could not come to an agreement. Still, prior to his departure, he was on the recruiting trail visiting some recruits in their homes.
The Rebels finished 5-7 last season and fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference. It has not yet been announced if he is bringing any of his defensive staff from Arkansas with him.
It will be interesting to see who the Hogs hire as the new defensive coordinator and how soon it will come. The Razorbacks have 12 defensive commitments in the 2023 class, and the new hire will likely determine how many of them stick around.
Hogs to host UNC QB transfer Jacolby Criswell
As of today, Arkansas only has one scholarship quarterback on the roster in KJ Jefferson. The Hogs are trying to address the depth problem through the portal, and they are set to host Morrilton native Jacolby Criswell this weekend.
Criswell was a 4-star quarterback coming out of high school in the 2019 class, and chose North Carolina over Arkansas. When he left the state, former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris had just been fired and it was too late for Pittman to try to keep the signal-caller home.
Criswell has seen limited action at UNC the three years he spent there, but he was the backup behind a preseason Heisman contender in Sam Howell in 2020 and 2021, and narrowly lost the starting quarterback battle to legacy recruit Drake Maye.
In his three seasons with the Tar Heels, Criswell thrown for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
For a full list of visitors this weekend on the Hill, join the Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.
KJ Jefferson returning for final season
Perhaps the biggest recruit after the season ended was already on the roster, as KJ Jefferson announced he will be returning to the program for his final season with the Razorbacks.
Jefferson, who was eligible for the NFL Draft in 2023, decided to give it one more year at Arkansas. This season, Jefferson battled injury for a few games, missing the Mississippi State and LSU games. Still he threw for 2,361 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.
2023 commitments report offers from Oklahoma, Colorado
With the loss of Odom to UNLV, Oklahoma is trying to get in on 2023 defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr., who reported an OU offer on Wednesday.
The North Little Rock native is a 5.7 three-star recruit and committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. Now that he holds that Oklahoma offer, the staff will need to spend extra time to make sure they get their guy to the Hill. With the defensive coordinator position up in the air, though, that could be a difficult battle if Oklahoma can get Rhodes to visit Norman.
Another recruit in the 2023 class, Paris Patterson, reported an offer from Colorado on Dec. 4. Normally, that wouldn't be such a big deal. Colorado finished 1-11 last season, dead last in the Pac-12, but it's the new coaching staff there that has all eyes on Boulder.
Deion Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer, took the reins for the Buffaloes, and he is going to use the portal heavily to get his team to be competitive in 2023.
Arkansas coaches spent time with Patterson last week while out on the road, and while it sounds like the East Saint Louis, Illinois, native is still solid to the Hogs, the coaching staff will need to keep an eye on Patterson ahead of signing day on Dec. 21.
Drew Sanders declares for the NFL Draft, will opt out of bowl game
Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders, who transferred to the program from Alabama at the end of the 2021 season, has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forgo the Liberty Bowl game against Kansas.
Sanders made his announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.
Sanders was arguably the best linebacker on the field for the Hogs in 2022, and led the team in sacks with 9.5. He racked up 40 tackles on the year, forced three fumbles and recorded an interception against Ole Miss in a 42-27 blowout.
Mel Kiper Jr., an NFL analyst, has Sanders ranked as the best inside linebacker prospect in the 2023 Draft.