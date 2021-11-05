Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 10 schedule
Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.
HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight
Bentonville @ Bentonville West - 7 p.m. CT
There’s no better way to cap off the Arkansas football regular season than with a rivalry that is near and dear to my heart. The Battle Down 102 pits two of NWA’s best in what has been, of late, essentially the 7A-West championship.
Though that may not be the case this go around, there’s still more than enough to be excited about in this one. 2023 offensive line commit Joey Su’a will have his work cut out for him with speedy Braden Jones coming off the edge for Bentonville West.
While Jones may not have the spotlight of Su’a or his Tiger teammate Charles Nimrod, the junior ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at a Razorback camp earlier this year and had an impressive showing against Mansfield (Texas) in Week Zero.
Commit: Joey Su’a, 3* OG (Bentonville)
The Roundup
Another week, another commitment down in Razorback Country, but this one may hold a little more “mphh” than most in recent memory. Be sure to get the full story in the #Committed section of the roundup.
As well as the commitment, this is a huge week for the Razorbacks in that they’re able to host visitors for the first time since their loss against Auburn on Oct. 16. With that, there’s quite the group set to make their way to the Hill, and you can find a running list of that on our message board.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided some insight on his recruiting philosophy earlier this week.
“I think we’ve got a pretty fine list working right now to get the recruits here at 3 o’clock,” Pittman said. “Ideally, if you want to recruit, the time would be a night game, like Texas. And then, unless a guy’s just adamant that he wants to see a game or if he’s so far away and he says, ‘I want to see the atmosphere,’ then we would rather bring them in in December if we could, just simply because you get 48 hours with the parents and with the young man.
“But the parents earn that right to be on a wine and dine education type of visit. And you can’t really do it the right way because of the game and because of prep going for the next week. You do it the best you can, but they get a lot better experience if you can wait until December.”
New Offers
#Committed
In what was probably the biggest recruiting day for the Razorbacks in months, the No. 1 player in the state flipped his commitment from Oregon to the hometown hogs.
Isaiah Sategna is the 172nd-ranked prospect in the Rivals250, and his commitment to Arkansas brings the 2022 class up to 14th nationally. For everything you could want to know about Sategna’s commitment, check out Hawgbeat.com for our Film Breakdown and some thoughts from head coach and former Razorback quarterback Casey Dick.
Calling the Hogs
2022
Playoffs: Canton (Mich.) vs. Belleville (Mich.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)
-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others
-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee
-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit
Cedar Grove (Ga.) @ Sandy Creek (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)
-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC
-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit
-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - Georgia commit
-- Cedar Grove - Everett Roussaw, 3* ILB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas. Also holds offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, UCF and Virginia Tech
-- Sandy Creek - Kaleb Cost, 3* CB (‘23) - holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Miami (FL), Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee
Clarendon @ Des Arc - 7 p.m. CT (Thurs. Nov. 4)
Commits: Quincey McAdoo, 4* WR & Dax Courtney, 3* TE (Clarendon)
Playoffs: Mauldin (S.C.) @ Byrnes (S.C.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Eli Henderson, 3* OL (Byrnes)
-- Mauldin - Jeadyn Lukus, 4* CB (‘22) - Clemson commit
-- Mauldin - Deuce Caldwell, 3* S (‘22) - North Carolina commit
Playoffs: Wooddale (Tenn.) @ Haywood (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Jaylen Lewis, 3* S (Haywood)
-- Haywood - Camron Douglas, 3* DT (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt
Playoffs: Christian Brothers (Tenn.) @ Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Patrick Kutas, 3* OL (Christian Brothers)
-- Christian Brothers - Dallan Hayden, 4* RB (‘22) - Ohio State commit, his older brother, Chase, played in 23 games for Arkansas from 2017-19
-- Knoxville Catholic - Tommy Winton, 3* WR (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia
-- Knoxville Catholic - Trevor Duncan, 4* DE (‘23) - holds offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech
Parkview @ Mountain Home - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)
-- Parkview - Jaylon White, S (‘22) - Ole Miss commit
-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022
Playoffs: Milan (Tenn.) vs. Melrose (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Anthony Brown, 3* DB (Milan)
Greenland @ West Fork - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: JJ Hollingsworth, 3* DE (Greenland)
Har-Ber @ Fayetteville - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Mani Powell 3* LB & Isaiah Sategna 4* WR (Fayetteville)
-- Fayetteville - Kaiden Turner, 3* ILB (‘22) - Indiana commit
Huntsville @ Shiloh Christian - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)
2023
Ashdown @ Fountain Lake - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)
Playoffs: Atchison (Kan.) vs. Eudora (Kan.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora)
-- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State
-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit
Other Names to Watch
2023
Bishop Carroll (Kan.) vs. Maize (Kan.) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Maize - Avery Johnson, 4* QB (‘23) - holds 16 P5 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Prestonwood Christian (Texas) @ Nolan Catholic (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Nolan Catholic - Kaleb James, 3* DE (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
-- Nolan Catholic - Curlee Thomas IV, 3* DE (‘22) - Cal commit
Copperas Cove (Texas) @ Temple (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT
-- Temple - Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 4* WR/S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, Rivals250 player in the class of 2023, visited Fayetteville in early June
-- Temple - Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell, S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, a frequent visitor to Arkansas’ campus this summer
2024
Malvern @ Arkadelphia - 7 p.m. CT
-- Malvern - Vinny Winters, OL ('24) - offers from Arkansas, Memphis; visited Fayetteville this summer and for the Texas game
Hot Springs Lakeside @ Hot Springs - 7 p.m. CT
-- HS Lakeside - Braylen Russell, RB (‘24) - sole offer from Arkansas; visited Fayetteville this summer