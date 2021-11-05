Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 10 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.



Bentonville @ Bentonville West - 7 p.m. CT There’s no better way to cap off the Arkansas football regular season than with a rivalry that is near and dear to my heart. The Battle Down 102 pits two of NWA’s best in what has been, of late, essentially the 7A-West championship. Though that may not be the case this go around, there’s still more than enough to be excited about in this one. 2023 offensive line commit Joey Su’a will have his work cut out for him with speedy Braden Jones coming off the edge for Bentonville West. While Jones may not have the spotlight of Su’a or his Tiger teammate Charles Nimrod, the junior ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at a Razorback camp earlier this year and had an impressive showing against Mansfield (Texas) in Week Zero. Commit: Joey Su’a, 3* OG (Bentonville)

Another week, another commitment down in Razorback Country, but this one may hold a little more “mphh” than most in recent memory. Be sure to get the full story in the #Committed section of the roundup. As well as the commitment, this is a huge week for the Razorbacks in that they’re able to host visitors for the first time since their loss against Auburn on Oct. 16. With that, there’s quite the group set to make their way to the Hill, and you can find a running list of that on our message board. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided some insight on his recruiting philosophy earlier this week. “I think we’ve got a pretty fine list working right now to get the recruits here at 3 o’clock,” Pittman said. “Ideally, if you want to recruit, the time would be a night game, like Texas. And then, unless a guy’s just adamant that he wants to see a game or if he’s so far away and he says, ‘I want to see the atmosphere,’ then we would rather bring them in in December if we could, just simply because you get 48 hours with the parents and with the young man. “But the parents earn that right to be on a wine and dine education type of visit. And you can’t really do it the right way because of the game and because of prep going for the next week. You do it the best you can, but they get a lot better experience if you can wait until December.”

