Recruiting Roundup: Hogs Looking for a Splash in 2023, '24 and '25 + more

Could Razorbacks be in the Market for a Second QB in 2023? Just under a month removed from his decision to commit to Arkansas, Malachi Singleton made his presence felt at Elite 11's Nashville (Tenn.) stop. The three-star future Razorback capped off his time in the Volunteer State with a "Golden Gun Accuracy Challenge" victory, joining John Colvin, Chris Parson (Florida State) and Sam Van Dyne as the winners in the '23 class.

In addition to his accuracy, Singleton showed off his athleticism as a dual-threat prospect, finishing the third-best of the crop. His 103.83 rating placed him just behind JD Sherrod (109.92) and longtime Razorback quarterback target Avery Johnson (106.5), and slightly ahead of recent 2024 in-state offeree and Little Rock Christian QB Walker White (100.29). Though Kendal Briles and the offensive staff believe they've got their guy in the '23 class, Arkansas may be scoping out a second quarterback to add to the nation's sixth-ranked class. After Jaden Rashada's exclusion of Arkansas in his recently-released top seven, the attention for that role has seemingly shifted to Purdue commit Rickie Collins. Despite a seven-month commitment to the Boilermakers, the Rivals250 prospect has seen a trio of Power 5 programs ramp up their interest following his strong spring. Arkansas, which was the first to offer back in Feb. 2021, benefits from a longstanding relationship according to Collins' recent interview with Rivals' National Analyst Nick Harris. "Coach Briles has been my guy for a minute, he was one of my first big offers," Collins said. "I always keep up with Coach Briles. They're still making a push, they're showing that they still want me and I really like that." While no flip is apparently imminent for the Woodlawn (La.) four-star, the continued interest does suggest that the Razorback staff may be looking to add a second signal-caller to the class after passing on the position in 2022.

Hogs Lose Pair of Top Targets to Pac-12 Arkansas witnessed two of its presumed top targets commit elsewhere this week, forcing a shift in resources from four-stars Braxton Myers and Dante Dowdell. Both Myers and Dowdell named Arkansas among their finalists in recent weeks, but ultimately decided on USC and Oregon, respectively. While both were arguably the "best" option at their individual position, Dowdell seemed like a far more likely option for the Hogs down the stretch. 2021's SEC-leading offense wasn't enough to draw the Picayune (Miss.) back into the Natural State, and the target likely shifts over to Cedric Baxter, Javin Simpkins or even a late-emerging name in Isaiah Augustave.

Arkansas Cracks Top 10 for Talented Oklahoma ATH Fortunately for the Razorbacks, Myers and Dowdell aren't the only highly-touted four-stars they're in the mix for. With the release of his top 10 Thursday morning, 2023 Booker T. Washington (Okla.) ATH Micah Tease made it clear that Arkansas was still clearly in the mix.

Joining Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC, Arkansas remain in the race for the Rivals250 prospect. Largely considered an Oklahoma lean for much of his recruitment, the Sooners - as well as Lincoln Riley's new home, USC - likely hold the initial advantage. Fortunately for the Hogs, Tease was in Fayetteville for the team's spring game back in April, hosted by none other than Arkansas' highest-rated 2023 commitment, Luke Hasz.

The bond between those two presumably gives Arkansas a puncher's chance, and time will tell just how possible a scenario Tease becoming a Razorback is.

Russell to Little Rock Christian Blocked by AAA Last week, we provided an update in our recruiting roundup about former Hot Springs Lakeside running back and first Arkansas commit in the '24 class, Braylen Russell's future schooling situation. Well, it took less than a week for his petition to team up with Little Rock Christian quarterback and major Arkansas QB target Walker White to be shot down by everyone's favorite organization - the AAA.

Despite a move into the district, Russell won't be able to suit up for the Warriors this fall. He will, however, be able to build on a dominant season elsewhere, though that school will have to be revealed at a later date.

Bowman Garnering Interest from Rivals250 DB Dominique Bowman has shown no fear on the trail since taking over as Arkansas' defensive backs coach in January, and that theme is prevailing in his recruitment of 2024 cornerback Zion Ferguson. Ferguson, who is ranked No. 143 nationally, holds upwards of 30 FBS offers ranging from Akron to Georgia. Among those offerees are Arkansas, and Bowman's former school in the Marshall Thundering Herd. Though there's still a long way to go in the 6-foot, 160-pound DBs recruitment, he told Rivals' National Recruiting Analyst Jed May that he's begun to notice some schools jumping ahead of the pack. "Arkansas, that’s a big one," Ferguson said. "UNC, that’s another big one, LSU. Right now, I would say those three right now, they’re pushing really hard. South Carolina's another big one." As well as that, he touched on what Bowman and Sam Pittman have displayed to put them ahead, noting the long-standing relationship as a key factor. For those full comments, plus what he sees as the "vibe" at Arkansas, and his thoughts on his other top schools check out May's story here.

The Film Room This week's film breakdown focuses on in-state 2023 offensive line commitment Joey Su'a. Su'a, who - like many Northwest Arkansans - moved to the area just last summer, had a productive first season at Bentonville High School. Just like his adjustment to the gridiron, the high-three-star offensive lineman embraced the Natural State almost immediately. With a quick, drama-free commitment, Su'a allowed the attention to shift to his play, and you can see HawgBeat's breakdown of the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman's full junior season highlights down below.

The Razorbacks stayed hot in the portal with the addition of yet another transfer wideout in Matt Landers. Landers, who is coming to Arkansas after stints at Georgia and Toledo, posted an impressive 25.7-yard-per-catch average in 2021. Coming off the heels of an official visit and some history with Sam Pittman from his time at Georgia, Landers adds depth to a wide receiver room that lacked "pop" throughout the spring season. For a more full breakdown of Landers' commitment, plus where his addition puts the Razorbacks in regards to the scholarship limit, check out this story.

