Recruiting Roundup: Hogs Making Moves in '24 Cycle, Host Former SEC Wideout

The Roundup

Hogs Hope to Bolster WR Room With Former Georgia Wideout It's no secret that Sam Pittman is in the market for some depth at the wide receiver position, and it appears he may soon be seeing that in the familiar face of Matt Landers. Landers, who signed with Georgia as a 5.5-three-star back in 2016, put up video game numbers in the home stretch of his senior season with the Toledo Rockets. After posting 18 receptions for 486 yards and five touchdowns in his final five games as a Rocket, Landers is looking to take advantage of his super-senior season back at the Power Five level. With Arkansas receiving an official visit this week, Landers thinks a decision could come sooner rather than later. Auburn and Miami (FL) have joined the Razorbacks as his top options to this point in his recruitment, and with seemingly just over a week before finalizing where his last season of college football will be played this is certainly a name for Hogs fans to keep an eye on.

Top 100 Running Back Planning a Summer Trip to Fayetteville J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia (Ala.) has emerged as one of the nations best prospects in the 2024 class, and he just so happens to have Arkansas on his radar after an early offer from the Hogs. Arkansas, who was the first SEC program to offer the 6-foot-1, 210-pound back back in March, seemingly joins Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee as programs with a leg up in his recruitment. In an interview with Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Eric Lammers this week, he mentioned those four as likely visit spots for what's shaping up to be a busy summer for the nation's No. 91 overall player. For his full thoughts on Arkansas, plus the rest of Rivals' interview with him, check out the full story here.

2024's First Commit Will be Suiting Up Where Next Season? Many remember Rivals250 running back Braylen Russell's commitment to Arkansas back in November following the team's thrilling win over Mississippi State, as it was the '24 cycle's first. Well, after a dominant season at Hot Springs Lakeside, it appears as though Russell will be teaming up with one of Arkansas' top quarterback targets - Walker White - at Little Rock Christian. After a family move, it looks like Russell will be transferring to the Warriors, barring unforeseen intervention from the Arkansas Athletic Association. Many Arkansas fans are familiar with the AAA after their handling of basketball signee Nick Smith Jr.'s move to North Little Rock ahead of his senior season, nearly costing him his final year of high school. Lakeside has claimed that Russell was recruited by Central, contending that he should be deemed ineligible for the '22 season. With no true reading at this early point what the AAA will rule, this news is big for Arkansas one way or another, as Russell will now have the opportunity to recruit one of the country's best quarterbacks.

Hogs in on another Lovejoy Receiver Arkansas' presence in Texas is something that can't be overstated, and after completing a three-game sweep of the state in 2021 the Razorbacks are poised to make some more recruiting headway. The dent may be created at Lovejoy (Texas) high school, as they offered their third of the team's wideouts. With high-three-star Parker Livingstone listing Arkansas as a potential visit destination for the summer, the Hogs join Baylor as perceived frontrunners for his services to this point. As well as that, Arkansas offered Livingstone's teammate, 2023 prospect Kyle Parker back in January. Though he seems cooler on Arkansas, the staff's push into the school is certainly noticeable. Thankfully for the Leopards, there's no shortage of depth in this room, either. Joining Livingstone, Parker joining SMU commit Jaxson Lavender in the FBS ranks is '25 wideout Daylan McCutcheon.

McCutcheon added Arkansas, his first P5 offer, to his sheet this week. While time will tell where the Hogs stand with each of these prospects, we've seen what being early entrants into recruitments can do for a staff.

Arkansas Looking to Build Pipeline with Help of Former Hog-Turned Head Coach Texas high school football is far richer than just one program, and as we saw with Lovejoy and even Duncanville earlier this year, the staff is hoping to take advantage of that, this time with McKinney. Christian Ford and Xavier Filsaime joined Makhi Frazier and Rivals100 prospect Bryan Jackson in the Arkansas offer club this week, making them yet another prime destination for a pipeline to be built. Beyond the stream of offers, Arkansas has another potential advantage higher up into the program. McKinney head coach, Marcus Shavers was a four-star recruit way back in 2005 coming out of Allen and went on to be a three-year letterman for the Hogs.



