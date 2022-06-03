Recruiting Roundup: The 2022 Class is Officially Closed for Business

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

Upcoming Visitors As evidenced by two solid rounds of Junior Days and a packed-out "Spring Game" experience, Arkansas has become a must-visit destination for top prospects around the country. With summer right around the corner, don't expect much to change from that most recent development.

Among notable June visitors are a trio of 2023 commits in Dallas Young, Carson Dean and Kaleb James.Though no strangers to the Hill, their visits could have potentially massive consequences with recruiting efforts focussed on more than a dozen prospects set to see what Sam Pittman and the staff have to offer. For a complete list of all the recruits set to visit Fayetteville this month plus more, check out our June Visitors thread over at the Trough, our premium message board.

High-Priority Defensive Back Locked in for Official As well as current CB commit Dallas Young, defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman has zeroed in on another Alabama prospect TJ Metcalf. Metcalf, out of Pinson Valley (Ala.), included Arkansas in his top seven along with Jackson State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks were the first to lock in an official visit date with the 5.7-three-star, and Metcalf told Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright there's a good reason why. “He (Bowman) has the whole staff making sure they are texting me to make sure they are building a relationship with me," Metcalf said. "He had me on the phone with coach (Sam) Pittman a couple of days ago; we Facetimed. We are building that relationship. They are doing a really good job recruiting me.” With the other schools also vying for one of the Razorbacks' top targets, a successful visit next weekend could give Arkansas a leg up in his recruitment.

Razorback Recruiting Tabbed Among Special Company for 2023 With as much talent as the Hogs have seen on campus since the start of the 2023 cycle, it shouldn't be much of a surprise that they currently hold the nation's seventh-best class. Though that may not hold firm through the summer months leading into recruits' senior season, Rivals national recruiting analyst named Arkansas as one of five teams that have recruited surprisingly well to this point in the class. Names like Shamar Easter and Luke Hasz were brought to the forefront, but it's hard to find a miss on the commitment list for Sam Pittman. That paired with remaining in the running for a number of other Rivals250 prospects has the Razorbacks in good company.

Hog Commit, Target Pegged as Top Performers In Rivals' Camp Series Rounding out a relatively slow week from the high school ranks, Arkansas' quarterback of the future Malachi Singleton was recognized as the seventh-best quarterback to partake in this year's Rivals Camp Series. Noting his accuracy on intermediate to deep routes, the folks in charge of ranking the QBs had him listed among some of the nation's best, making his 5.5-three-star ranking less and less likely to stick heading into the fall. Also participating in the Atlanta (Ga.) RCS event was South Paulding (Ga.) and Rivals100 offensive guard Madden Sanker. Sanker, who listed official visits to Arkansas, Louisville, Miami and Michigan State, will be joining a number of other prospects on his June 10-12 trip.

#Committed

Four months after pen touched paper at National Signing Day, the 2022 recruiting cycle has come to a close for Arkansas following the addition of JUCO defensive tackle Taylor Lewis. Lewis committed to the Hogs just a few days after taking an official visit to Fayetteville, filling the final scholarship spot in a spring that bolstered defensive line depth. HawgBeat took a look at the 6-foot-3, 300-pound transfer's 2021 season film, and broke it down Wednesday to give Razorback fans an idea of what they should be looking forward to when Lewis steps on campus next month. You can see that here, or through the YouTube link below.

New Offers