Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks are reportedly considering filling the vacant offensive coordinator role with former Arkansas head coach and current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, according to a report from Pete Thamel.

Former Razorback offensive coordinator Dan Enos was fired on Oct. 22 following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State. Pittman gave wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton a promotion to interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the final four games of the season, but Guiton didn't seem to do enough in his audition to get the full-time position.

Petrino spent the last season with the Aggies after serving as head coach for the Missouri State Bears. This season, Petrino's group ranked 53rd in total offense (403.8), 87th in rushing offense (141.4), 41st in passing offense (262.3), 25th in scoring offense (34.2) and 32nd in third down conversion percentage (43.9%).

There's an obvious connection with the Razorbacks program, as Petrino served as head coach for Arkansas from 2008-11. In his time in Fayetteville, he led the Razorbacks to a 34-17 (17-15 SEC) record with three game bowl game appearances — a win in the Liberty Bowl, loss in the Sugar Bowl and win in the Cotton Bowl.

What followed was one of the most infamous scandals in college football over the past few decades. Petrino wrecked his motorcycle, and the subsequent fallout revealed an extramarital affair with a member of the football staff. He was eventually fired on April 10, 2012.

Some have wondered if Arkansas could hire Petrino back after he was fired with cause as a state employee. Andrew Hutchinson of Best of Arkansas Sports explained this in an article.

"The UA System has a policy that stipulates those who have “been dismissed for cause…shall not be eligible for re-employment” within the system. The policy was originally passed on May 23, 2013, with a revised version being adopted on Nov. 22, 2019.

"Despite the policy being adopted about a year after Petrino’s firing, Best of Arkansas Sports confirmed with the UA’s Office of General Counsel that it’d still apply to him — contrary to what some fans have posted on social media.However, the policy does leave open the possibility of an exception, but it would require the approval of the UA System President, Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt."