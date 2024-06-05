Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will reportedly host Oakland as part of the 2024-25 non-conference schedule, according to a report from Rocco Miller.

Based out of Auburn Hills, Michigan, the Oakland Golden Grizzlies eliminated Calipari and the 3-seed Kentucky Wildcats from the NCAA Tournament on March 21 behind Jack Gohlke's 10 made three-pointers.

The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time against Oakland with the last meeting resulting in a 91-68 win in Fayetteville on Nov. 16, 2011. The two teams also met at Bud Walton Arena in Dec. 2006, when the Hogs beat the Golden Grizzlies, 91-57.

Arkansas is also reportedly set to play Michigan at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, per Jeff Goodman. According to Calipari, most of the non-conference scheduling is complete.