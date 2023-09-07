The Arkansas men's basketball team released its full non-conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Aug. 29, and some interesting schedule news for the 2024-25 season was reported by Jon Rothstein on Thursday morning.

According to Rothstein, the Razorbacks will be the fourth team in the 2024 Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. The rest of the field currently includes Purdue, Notre Dame and BYU.

The Hogs are set to host the Boilermakers in a preseason charity exhibition game on Oct. 28, so the two programs will be somewhat familiar with each other by the time they face off in San Diego.

The 2023 Rady Children's Invitational field includes USC, Seton Hall, Iowa and Oklahoma and will be played during Thanksgiving Weekend in San Diego.

It's hard to know what the roster will look like by the time the 2024-25 season rolls around, especially with Eric "The Importer" Musselman at the helm. Playing in an early-season tournament will provide a great opportunity for the team to gel together and earn experience prior to the NCAA Tournament later in the year.

This will also mark the third straight season that the Razorbacks are set to compete against top teams in an early-season tournament. Arkansas went 2-1 with wins over Louisville and San Diego State and a loss to Creighton in the Maui Invitational last November.