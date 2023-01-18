Former Arkansas offensive coordinator and current Maryland OC Dan Enos is finalizing a deal to make a return as the play caller in Fayetteville under head coach Sam Pittman, per a report from ESPN's Chris Low.

The report comes on the same day that former Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is reportedly taking the same position at TCU, and that announcement has still not been made official.

Enos served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Arkansas from 2015-17 and he did the same at Maryland for the past two seasons. Since his time at Arkansas, Enos has made stops at Alabama (Assistant HC/QB, 2018), Miami (OC/QB, 2019), Cincinnati (Associate HC/RB, 2020) and Maryland (2021-present).

In 2022, the Maryland offense ranked 55th nationally in total offense, 67th in scoring offense, 40th in passing offense and 82nd in rushing offense.

Enos helped develop Taulia Tagovailoa during his time at Maryland, and Tagovailoa set seven single-season Maryland records in 2021, including program-high marks for passing yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2) and passing touchdowns (26 – ties school record).

In 2018, Enos coached current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, brother of Taulia. Tua completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards and 43 TDs, while setting an all-time FBS single-season passer rating mark (199.44) in 2018.

During his time at Arkansas, the Hogs were one of two FBS programs with a 3,000-yard passer and 1,300-yard rusher in both 2015 and 2016, featuring a different quarterback and different running back carrying the load in each season.

Enos' 2015 offense ranks 3rd in program history in total yards in a season (6,051), and his 2016 offense ranks 8th (5,569). He played a big role in the development of former Arkansas quarterbacks Brandon and Austin Allen. Enos will get his shot at doing the same with KJ Jefferson, who will be in his third season as the starting quarterback for the Hogs in 2023.

Enos and Pittman overlapped in Fayetteville during the 2015 season before Pittman moved to be the offensive line coach at Georgia in 2016. That season, Arkansas' offense ranked No. 1 in the nation with an 88.4 efficiency rating, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

Before coming to Arkansas in 2015, Enos was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons. In each of his final two seasons at CMU, Enos helped the Chippewas rank in the top half of the MAC in passing efficiency, third down conversion percentage and time of possession.

Enos will be Arkansas' fourth new assistant coach, joining co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson and new tight ends coach Morgan Turner. Arkansas also still has a defensive assistant coach position to fill in the wake of former cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman moving on.