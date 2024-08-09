Everybody's journey is different, but redshirt sophomore running back Rodney Hill had an especially windy path to Arkansas from his home state of Georgia — one he went into full detail about on Friday.

Originally a Florida State Seminole for two years, Hill transferred following the 2023 season to neighboring program Florida A&M. The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder then reentered the portal in April before eventually landing in Fayetteville.

"Not many people know, but my parents were running my money and stuff like that," Hill said. "My parents got a bad agent and he was texting other schools like he was me, so when that got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State.

"During that time when I had to leave, I wasn’t trying to leave, I didn’t want to leave, so I just had to and the portal was closing up. Florida A&M was next door, so I just had to go there for a month, find a new place."

Some may grit their teeth at the idea of jumping between three programs in a short span, but Hill's situation was rare and Florida A&M was accommodating throughout the process.

“Coach (James) Colzie (III), he’s the coach at Florida A&M," Hill said. "He knew the situation I was going through. He knew that I really didn’t have any part in it. Like, I couldn’t help it. So he let me come over there and go there for a few months. I just went over and lifted and stuff like that. Went to school for that time being until the portal opened back up."

So, how did Hill end up with the Hogs?

Arkansas initially offered the transfer running back in December of 2023, so relationships had already been formed between him and the staff. Once former Razorbacks Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave entered the portal, the door opened for Hill to join the team.

"The decision came from just the people that were here," Hill said. "It was a family environment and it gave me the same feeling like FSU did. The people that were here that I already knew like (Rashod Dubinion) and (Ja'Quinden Jackson) and stuff like that. And I’ve just been enjoying it."