Rodney Hill details journey to Arkansas, strengths at running back
Everybody's journey is different, but redshirt sophomore running back Rodney Hill had an especially windy path to Arkansas from his home state of Georgia — one he went into full detail about on Friday.
Originally a Florida State Seminole for two years, Hill transferred following the 2023 season to neighboring program Florida A&M. The 5-foot-10, 186-pounder then reentered the portal in April before eventually landing in Fayetteville.
"Not many people know, but my parents were running my money and stuff like that," Hill said. "My parents got a bad agent and he was texting other schools like he was me, so when that got back to the head coach, I had to leave Florida State.
"During that time when I had to leave, I wasn’t trying to leave, I didn’t want to leave, so I just had to and the portal was closing up. Florida A&M was next door, so I just had to go there for a month, find a new place."
Some may grit their teeth at the idea of jumping between three programs in a short span, but Hill's situation was rare and Florida A&M was accommodating throughout the process.
“Coach (James) Colzie (III), he’s the coach at Florida A&M," Hill said. "He knew the situation I was going through. He knew that I really didn’t have any part in it. Like, I couldn’t help it. So he let me come over there and go there for a few months. I just went over and lifted and stuff like that. Went to school for that time being until the portal opened back up."
So, how did Hill end up with the Hogs?
Arkansas initially offered the transfer running back in December of 2023, so relationships had already been formed between him and the staff. Once former Razorbacks Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave entered the portal, the door opened for Hill to join the team.
"The decision came from just the people that were here," Hill said. "It was a family environment and it gave me the same feeling like FSU did. The people that were here that I already knew like (Rashod Dubinion) and (Ja'Quinden Jackson) and stuff like that. And I’ve just been enjoying it."
During his two seasons with the Seminoles, Hill rushed for a combined 334 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries (4.34 yards per carry) combined. His career-high came during his freshman campaign when he carried the ball nine times for 55 yards and a touchdown against Duquesne.
Hill was recruited by Arkansas for his pass-catching ability out of the backfield, according to running backs coach Kolby Smith. Hill went into further detail about his strengths as a player Friday.
“I bring some power," Hill said. "I’m not really that big. But I can catch out of the backfield and stuff like that. I’ve got some decent speed. But mostly, I can run some good routes out of the backfield as a running back.”
Redshirt senior running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, a transfer from Utah, disagreed with Hill's characterization of his speed. Arkansas' projected starter said "decent speed is an understatement" in response to Hill on Friday.
With Jackson left on the sidelines for Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday due to a mild ankle sprain, the opportunity was there for Hill to seize. According to stats given to the media, Hill had a big 45-yard gain on a wheel route pass from quarterback Malachi Singleton.
With the depth chart behind Jackson still not locked, Hill has 20 days to make his move up the ranks before the Razorbacks kick their season off against UAPB on Aug. 29. After pushing through obstacles left and right, don't count out Hill in the running back equation during the 2024 season.
“Really, just to buy in," Hill said. "It’s all about the buy-in, really. Just the work that you put in. That’s the way it was when I was at my other institution. Just buy in. Everybody has to want to or not want to.”
Arkansas will return to practice on Saturday.