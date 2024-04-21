Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari has a lot of work ahead of him as he's assembling his team for the 2024-2025 season, but he’s also looking at future classes as well.

Calipari has always been a force to be reckoned with on the high school recruiting trail, regularly pulling in the top players in the nation. It’s safe to say that it will be the same at Arkansas as it was at his previous school.

Since Calipari was hired on April 10, Arkansas has extended three offers to five-star athletes in the class of 2025.

These athletes aren't new to Calipari, though. All three were players he recruited while he was at Kentucky, and all three took visits to Lexington as well.

Here’s a closer look at the players who reported an offer from Arkansas